Grab delivery rider collides with pedestrian, said he rang bell & she 'need(s) to move'

A woman in Singapore alleged that a Grab delivery rider did not apologise after colliding with her at a sheltered walkway en route to a bus stop.

The video of the incident was posted on the Facebook page Singapore incidents.

The post's caption read: “Rude Grab delivery man rammed me from behind and was not sorry about it”.

It has reached over 500 shares as of the time of writing.

What happened

The video, seemingly taken after the alleged collision, featured a Grab delivery rider on his bicycle attempting to reason with said woman.

The woman questioned why the rider had collided with her when he was able to avoid another pedestrian on his left.

The rider attempted to explain that he had rung his bell to alert her, but the woman retorted that he still should not have collided with her.

Ultimately, the rider cycled off.

Here's a transcript of their exchange in the video:

Woman: "You can...why you don't bang to her, you bang to me?" Rider: "Hello Ma'am. I already ring the bell right?" Woman: "No, you ring bell but you cannot bang into me" Rider: "Did I ring the bell?" Woman: "No is not you, no-" Rider: "Did I ring the bell?" Woman: "No, you ring the bell but you cannot bang into me!" Rider: "Then if I ring the bell you need to move!" Woman: "No why you, I mean, why, you should, ask her to move!" Rider: "But she already that side!" Woman: "But I already here!"

Several netizens made negative comments regarding the Grab delivery rider's alleged behaviour, while some argued that pedestrians also have a part to play.

Guidelines for riders

According to the Land Transport Authority's rules and guidelines for safe riding on public paths, bicycle riders should "always give way to pedestrians", "watch your speed and go slow around others", and "gently alert others before overtaking".

Mothership has reached out to Grab for their response.

Top image via Wtqa Ab's video via Singapore Incidents/FB

Follow and listen to our podcast here