436,800 travellers crossed land borders between S'pore & M'sia over Good Friday weekend

Some 436,800 travellers traversed the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia over the Good Friday weekend from April 15 to 17.

The number of people passing through the land checkpoints at the Causeway and Second Link over those three days was almost 25 per cent more compared with the same period in the previous week.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) processed 112,700 departures on Thursday, April 14 alone, making it the highest number of daily departures recorded since the borders fully reopened to vaccinated travellers on April 1.

A total of 242,500 travellers arrived via the Causeway or the Second Link between Friday and Sunday, ICA said on April 19 -- 79,200 arrived either by bus or on foot, 105,300 by cars and 58,000 on motorcycles.

The 194,300 departures from Singapore comprised 61,900 travellers by bus or on foot, 77,600 by cars and 54,800 on motorcycles.

Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday evening and Friday morning saw long queues.

During that period, police and ICA officers were deployed to maintain order at Woodlands Checkpoint where travellers walking or taking the bus would have to go through.

On Friday morning, as it was raining heavily, ICA temporarily redirected some of the public buses into the Woodlands Checkpoint's bus concourse to allow passengers to enter the checkpoint directly without having to queue outside the checkpoint.

After borders reopened on April 1, a total of 662,900 people had departed Singapore via the Causeway and the Second Link, while 601,700 people had arrived in Singapore via the land borders.

Before the pandemic, about 415,000 people used the Causeway and Second Link daily, making the Causeway one of the world's busiest land crossings.

