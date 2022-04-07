M'sian police looking for S'pore-registered gold BMW filmed driving recklessly

The Kota Tinggi police are looking into a video of a gold BMW driving recklessly.

Here's the video.

According to a Facebook post by the Kota Tinggi police, the incident took place at Felda Gugusan Adela.

They have also started an investigation into the driver of the BMW.

"At approximately 2:30pm on Apr. 4, 2022, traffic enforcement officers were alerted to a 41-second video which showed a golden-coloured car being driven in a dangerous manner. The car was recklessly cutting in front of other vehicles, which could have caused an accident at a traffic light intersection at Felda Gugusan Adela in Kota Tinggi. The dangerous act was recorded and captured on film by a member of public. The video was subsequently uploaded onto Pen Hitam's Facebook Page on Apr. 3. Following the video, the police have opened an investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. The police are currently trying to identify the driver of the car. If convicted under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to RM 15,000."

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Image from Facebook