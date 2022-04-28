S'pore Gojek driver's bag with S$526 goes missing during work, wife appeals for it back as he is sole breadwinner

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Facebook user by the name of Aisyah Lim has posted an appeal for her husband's bag, which she believed was stolen.

Lim's husband, who according to the police report attached to the post is named Muhammad Nazreen Bin Raimi, is a Gojek driver who had picked up two passengers on April 26 before realising that his Coach sling bag was missing.

In it was his wallet, car key, house key, NRIC, three bank cards, a thumb drive, a purse and S$526.

Lim said that it's been "so hard" for the entire family ahead of the Hari Raya festivities, as Nazreen is the sole breadwinner of the family.

She added that he drives from "morning [till] late night" to support them and two young children.

She continued:

"As a wife here, looking at my husband sitting down and feel stressful with this incident really breaks my heart (even I know maybe he is not being careful). But I really wish, that the bag and [its contents] can return to us safe and sound even [if] it sounds impossible."

At the end of her post, Lim added that the person who took the bag "might need it more than [them]," and she hopes that it will be useful for them and their family.

Top photos by Aisyah Lim.