Giant selling 30 eggs at S$6.50 instead of S$7.50 from April 21-May 3

Egg-cellent news.

Fiona Tan | April 21, 2022, 07:55 AM

Giant Singapore will be offering a S$1 discount on its farm fresh eggs, bringing prices down from S$7.50 to S$6.50 for a tray of 30 eggs.

It announced its S$1 discount on Apr. 20.

Promotional period till May 3

The promotion for cheaper Giant Farm Fresh eggs will last from Apr. 21 to May 3.

Each customer will be limited to two trays of 30 eggs.

The promotion will be available at all Giant retail outlets, and the CART application.

FairPrice offering 55-cent discount

Earlier on the same day, FairPrice also announced that it will be offering a discount on its house brand eggs.

The price of 30 FairPrice Pasar Fresh Eggs will be reduced by S$0.55, from S$$7.50 to S$$6.95.

Similarly, customers are limited to up to two trays of eggs.

This week-long promotion kicked off on Apr. 20 and will end Apr. 27, while stocks last.

It will be available across all FairPrice outlets, and on FairPrice Online.

News comes amidst rising egg prices

These announcements came amidst news of egg prices rising in the past two months, where a tray of 30 eggs now cost S$7.50 at major supermarket chains.

The Straits Times reported that a tray of 30 eggs cost just S$6.15 in February, S$1.35 cheaper.

According to Giant, the price hike is the result of a few factors, such as the rising commodity costs and operational costs for suppliers, the ongoing pandemic, and global conflict.

The Ukraine-Russia war, for instance, has disrupted Ukraine's corn export and consequently driven up global feed prices.

The war-stricken country is the fourth largest corn exporter in the world.

Egg suppliers said their operational costs like shipping, manpower, and logistics have also risen in tandem with chicken feed prices.

