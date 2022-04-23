Geylang Serai Bazaar pretzel stall owner claims she incurred more than S$50,000 in operating costs in 2 weeks

A food stall selling pretzels at Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar claimed to have channeled more than S$50,000 into her stall in just two weeks.

The stall, Let's Pretzel, shared a video on TikTok that has reached over 160,000 views so far.

The video

In the 11-second video, the stall owner, Regine Sum, filmed herself at her stall at the Bazaar with the in-video caption: "How did you spend SGD 50,000+ in two weeks?!"

According to her, the large amount included the fees for the rental, sink, electricity, food, equipment, booth set up, packaging, logistics and manpower for 15 days.

First time

This was Sum's first experience selling food at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar or any pasar malam (night market).

So, she didn't know what to expect.

"We predicted the sales will be better based off friends who ran Geylang bazaar booths pre-Covid-19. (The) situation now is totally different and shocking," Sum wrote in a comment.

Right now, she's just hoping to "at least break even".

According to Sum, she isn't the only stall vendor feeling the pinch. She said that other vendors at the bazaar are "struggling" too.

Netizens were also shocked by the amount she incurred at the Bazaar.

Some of them left words of encouragement. One said: "It's okay, you can do this!" Others hope they'll at least break even.

One commenter advised Sum to try out other night markets such as the TWILIGHT: Flea & Feast at Suntec or the MakBesar at Changi Airport that charge more affordable rentals.

However, some questioned why Sum didn't know about these costs before she rented the booth.

Let’s Pretzel

Let’s Pretzel at Geylang Bazaar is opened by Nasty Cookie Founder, Regine Sum.

According to a press release sent to Mothership, Sum only managed to secure the booth a day before the Geylang Bazaar started.

So, she had limited time to research and develop the pretzel flavours, ship logistics and packaging, and finish designing and setting up the booth.

Because of this, Let's Pretzel only started operating a week after the start of the bazaar.

Their pretzels (verified by Wisma Geylang Serai to be made solely of halal ingredients) are S$6 each and come in five flavours – Ondeh Ondeh, Pepperoni N Cheese, Cookies N Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake and Sour Cream N Chips.

You can also turn your Pretzel into bite-size snacks for an additional S$1.

They also have a Lemonade Slushie (with Strawberry boba/Mango boba) for S$6 and a Watch Fan for S$10.

Top images via letspretzelsg/TikTok and Mandy How.