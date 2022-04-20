Police raids in Geylang uncover illegal massage parlours, gambling: 26 men, 11 women, aged 24-79, being investigated

A total of 26 men and 11 women, aged between 24 and 79, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in various offences following police raids in Geylang.

The multi-agency enforcement operation targeting illegal activities was conducted from March 28 to April 1, 2022.

Members of unlawful societies

Two 28-year-old men were arrested for being alleged members of unlawful societies following police operations at the Geylang Lorongs.

A 54-year-old man was also arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Health, sexual enhancement products

Another four men aged between 24 and 43 years old, were allegedly found to be in possession of substances believed to be unregistered health products consisting of an assortment of cough syrup and sexual enhancement products.

E-vaporisers and their accessories were also allegedly recovered from one of the men.

They will be investigated for various offences under the Health Products Act 2007 and Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993.

Substances with a street value of close to S$12,000 were also seized.

Illegal gambling

A commercial unit located along Geylang Road was found to be hosting a total of 21 men and women, aged between 25 and 73, purportedly engaging in gambling-related activities.

Cash amounting to more than S$200, makeshift furniture and various gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

Massage establishments

Two massage establishments located along Geylang Road were also raided to uncover vice activities.

Two women, aged 37 and 44 years old, were arrested for their suspected involvement in offences under the Women’s Charter 1961.

The outlets will also be investigated for purportedly operating as a massage establishment without a valid licence.

Illegal hawking

In an operation targeted at illegal hawking activities, two men, aged 44 and 67 years old, were found to be involved in illegal hawking.

They were issued with summons under the Environmental Public Health Act 1987 for hawking secondhand goods in a public place without a valid licence.

The goods displayed for sale were seized for investigations.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes

Officers from the Singapore Customs conducted enforcement against duty-unpaid cigarettes as well.

Five men, aged between 24 and 53, were issued with advisories and composition sums of up to S$2,500 for possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

A total of 20 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized as part of the operation.

Non-compliant power-assisted bicycle

Officers from Land Transport Authority also seized one non-compliant power-assisted bicycle under the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Investigations against all the 37 individuals are ongoing.

The operation was led by Bedok Police Division and supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Customs, Land Transport Authority and Singapore Food Agency.

Penalties

Unregistered health products

Those found guilty of importing, manufacturing and/ or supplying of unregistered health products, may be liable to an imprisonment term of up to two years and/or fined up to S$50,000.

Vaping paraphernalia

Those found guilty of selling, offering for sale, possessing for sale, importing or distributing e-vaporisers and its accessories, are liable to a fine not exceeding S$10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both for the first offence; and to a fine not exceeding S$20,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both, for the second or subsequent offence.

In addition, for possessing, using and purchasing such items, offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding S$2,000.

Gambling

Under the Common Gaming House Act 1961, any person assisting in carrying a public lottery shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine between S$20,000 and S$200,000, and with imprisonment for a term up to five years.

Under the Betting Act 1960, any person who is found to be involved in bookmaking shall be liable on conviction to a fine between S$20,000 and S$200,000, and with imprisonment for a term up to five years.

Any person who bets with a bookmaker shall be liable on conviction to a fine up to S$5,000, imprisonment for a term up to six months, or both.

Illegal massage parlour

Individuals found guilty of carrying on a business of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence are liable to a fine of S$10,000, imprisonment of up two years, or both.

Those found to have breached the prescribed rules and conditions under the Massage Establishments Rules 2018 are liable to a fine not exceeding S$5,000.

Individuals who are repeat offenders of the Massage Establishments Act 2017 are liable to a fine not exceeding S$20,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

Repeat offenders of the Massage Establishments Rules 2018 will be liable to a fine not exceeding S$10,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both.

Duty unpaid cigarettes

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act 1960 and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act 1993.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.