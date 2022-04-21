Genting casino gambler apparently won S$1.59 million from 27 consecutive rounds of baccarat, but story might be fake

A gambler at the Genting Highlands Casino in Malaysia supposedly raked in RM5 million (S$1.59 million) after winning 27 rounds of baccarat consecutively.

The extraordinary claim was put up on the Facebook page 波王Paul-238 on Apr. 19.

The post has gone viral with over 5,600 shares.

Some commenters pointed out that the size of his winnings could make him a target for robbers.

The story was picked up by Malaysian media China Press, Rakyat Post and SAYS which reported that the gambler showed off his casino chips after winning.

However, all of the links to the story have since been removed.

Speculation about the value of the chips on the table

Shin Min Daily News cited "visual estimates", which placed the value of the chips on the table at about RM7 million (S$2.2 million).

In addition, the gambler appears to have played at table MBV02 where the minimum bet is RM1,000 (S$320) and the highest bet is RM300,000 (S$95,000).

The gambler then supposedly exchanged his chips for RM50 and RM100 bills, which were then displayed on a bed.

It is unclear when the photos were taken.

Top photos via 波王Paul-238 Facebook