Fully-vaccinated travellers allowed to enter South Korea without quarantine

Travellers who are fully-vaccinated, and have registered their status with South Korea's Q-code website, can now enter the country without having to undergo quarantine, beginning from Apr. 1, The Washington Post reported.

However, they must still present a negative PCR test for entry, taken within two days prior to departure.

The move is part of South Korea's relaxation of Covid-19 measures.

Apr. 1 also saw the South Korean government announce that the limit on private gatherings will be raised from eight to 10 while the current 11pm curfew for restaurants and cafes will be pushed back to midnight, The Korea Herald reported.

These measures will come into effect for two weeks, starting from Apr. 4.

Government will consider lifting all restrictions depending on the situation

South Korea's Prime Minister, Kim Boo-kyum, was further quoted as saying that the country had likely passed the peak of infections, although concerns still remain about the pressure on hospitals, ABC News reported.

The government therefore cannot afford to remove all social restrictions due to a potential increase in severe cases and death, he said.

In addition, there is also the ongoing spread of "stealth Omicron", which is the BA.2 subvariant, according to Kim.

The country's Health Minister, Kwon Deok-cheol, added that the number of infections is expected to increase by 10 to 20 per cent as a result of the current ease in restrictions.

Another spokesperson for the health ministry, Son Young-rae, hinted that all restrictions, with the exception of mask-wearing indoors, could be lifted if the situation continues to improve, The Korea Herald further reported.

South Korea recorded 280,273 new cases on Mar. 31, the first time it has recorded a figure below 300,000 in four days.

The country has recorded more than 13.3 million cases so far.

Mar. 31 also saw 360 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 16,590.

The mortality rate from Covid-19 stands at 0.12 per cent for South Korea.

Top photo via 인천공항 Incheon Airport Facebook