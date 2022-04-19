Police looking for woman in relation to alleged case of theft at Bugis fruit stall

According to a police news release, police are looking for a woman to assist with investigations into a case of theft which was reported at a fruit stall outside Fu Lu Shou Complex on Mar. 2, 2022.

The woman they are looking for is shown below, with short hair, glasses, and thin eyebrows:

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential, police said.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Singapore Police Force.