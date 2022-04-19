Back

Police looking for woman in relation to alleged case of theft at Bugis fruit stall

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline or submit information online.

Jane Zhang | April 19, 2022, 07:31 PM

According to a police news release, police are looking for a woman to assist with investigations into a case of theft which was reported at a fruit stall outside Fu Lu Shou Complex on Mar. 2, 2022.

The woman they are looking for is shown below, with short hair, glasses, and thin eyebrows:

Photo via Singapore Police Force.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential, police said.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force. 

