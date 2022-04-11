Back

French citizens in S'pore queue all the way to Botanic Gardens MRT to vote in presidential election

Very organised.

Low Jia Ying | April 11, 2022, 12:06 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Long queues were spotted at Botanic Gardens MRT on Sunday (Apr. 10), which initially confused one Singaporean TikTok user.

The user, @laviecity, who uploaded a video of the queue to TikTok, later realised those in line were queuing to vote in the French presidential election at the French embassy, located just opposite Botanic Gardens MRT.

@laviecity La France à Singapour.#franceelection🇨🇵 ♬ original sound - Laviecity

Queue stretched from embassy to MRT exit

According to the video, the queue appeared to have snaked from the entrance of the French embassy, underneath the sheltered walkways near Botanic Gardens MRT, and to the exit of the MRT.

The TikTok user explained that they were confused about the queue at first, as they had wanted to go to the taxi stand near the MRT.

A sign near the MRT station clued the TikTok user in regarding what the queue was for.

Translation: Please do not cross. Please take the covered walkway.

Queue was for first round of presidential elections

Sunday (Apr. 10) was the first round of the 2022 French presidential elections, which saw incumbent Emmanuel Macron winning by about 3 percentage points over his rival, Marine Le Pen.

The two will face off again in the second round of the elections on Apr. 24, which will decide France's next president.

The French embassy in Singapore welcomed French citizens to vote in the presidential election by placing their ballot between 8am to 7pm on Sunday.

The French embassy also provided live updates on its Twitter page on expected wait times.

The longest wait time reported was just 13 minutes, at 8:37am.

By 11:22am, the queue outside the embassy had subsided, with only a few minutes wait inside the embassy.

After around noon, there were no more queues for the rest of the day, according to the embassy's Twitter feed.

Some Twitter users praised the embassy for how organised the voting process was.

There are about 20,000-odd French nationals in Singapore.

Voting is not compulsory in the French presidential election.

Macron faces off Le Pen again

Apr. 24's presidential election will be the second time Macron and Le Pen will be facing off against each other for president.

In 2017, Macron defeated Le Pen with 66.9 per cent of the vote, compared to her 33.1 per cent, according to The New York Times.

"Nothing is decided", Macron told his supporters, urging voters to continue to rally for him on the Apr. 24 election, Reuters reported.

The election is expected to be a very close one, with Macron enjoying a thin margin over Le Pen, according to early polls.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos via Laviecity/TikTok

ION Orchard takeaway kiosk does mala chicken & truffle mushroom dumplings from S$5.90

A quick snack.

April 11, 2022, 12:03 PM

3-hour queue to go from JB to S'pore on Sunday night

People mountain people sea.

April 11, 2022, 11:28 AM

Motorised wheelchair food delivery does 50kmh along Sengkang West Way

As fast as public bus, if not faster.

April 11, 2022, 03:45 AM

Some 20 food delivery riders show up at Braddell Heights landed property

The deliveries were made to embarrass one occupant in the household.

April 11, 2022, 03:13 AM

Woman in S'pore suffers multiple injuries after colliding with cyclist while exiting condo

She is seeking justice for what happened.

April 10, 2022, 11:32 PM

Chan Chun Sing aims to shift education mindsets from preparing students for 'life in school' to 'school of life': Zaobao

Chan opined that education in schools can only help to build one's foundation, but the more important indicator of success is how we continue to learn throughout the "marathon of life".

April 10, 2022, 11:04 PM

Hong Kong actress & former TVB sweetheart Linda Chung pregnant with third child

Awwwwwwwwwww :')

April 10, 2022, 10:08 PM

Grab delivery rider collides with pedestrian, said he rang bell & she 'need(s) to move'

He was apparently able to avoid another pedestrian.

April 10, 2022, 09:31 PM

Long queues at JB-S'pore Causeway over the weekend, customs take 3 hours to clear

The crowds are healing.

April 10, 2022, 07:14 PM

'Ah Girls Go Army' actor Glenn Yong worked odd jobs before big break, once waited on celeb friends at event

An honest living, no less.

April 10, 2022, 06:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.