Revamped Food Junction at Great World City has alfresco rooftop garden, train-themed interiors

If you want to dine at a food court without feeling like you're dining at a food court, Food Junction at Great World City is the answer to that.

The recently revamped food court has been affixed with neon lights, a 22-meter long LED panel, and an alfresco rooftop garden.

Inside, the ceiling LED panel emulates the sky, and there are "train tracks" on the floor.

More animations on the walls contribute to the food court's futuristic feel.

A less glitzy look at its interiors:

What to eat here

Adding its array of international cuisines, the dining space reminds us of the now-defunct Picnic at Wisma Atria, instead of just being an air-conditioned coffee shop.

Besides the requisite Korean and Japanese stalls, there are also Vietnamese, Thai, and even German food at this Food Junction.

Here are some extra interesting tenants to check out:

Der Biergarten (German food—braised beef cheeks, pork knuckles, bar food)

Queen of Wok (tze char—prawn paste chicken, deep fried nan lu pork belly, salted egg yolk prawns)

What The Fish (Chinese-style grilled fish)

Putian Heng Hwa Cuisine (lor mee, rice wine claypot chicken)

Gyudon Toraoh (Japanese curry rice, beef bowls)

Hungry Korea (by ex-Mediacorp actress Cassandra See)

Ke (fancy newfangled drinks like sea salt chendol and lemon punch)

https://www.facebook.com/thatfoodadv/posts/292276259656392

If you're cost-conscious, note that prices can get slightly higher than your average food court, especially for speciality dishes like German food or tze char items.

Expect to pay about S$13 - S$19 for these.

But these are dishes that you might not ordinarily find at food courts and will probably cost about the same or even more elsewhere, so that may serve as some justification.

Otherwise, there's still a number of mains under S$10.

Food Junction @ Great World City

Address: 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Level 3, Singapore 237994

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image via foodmakescalhappy/TikTok, Food Junction's Facebook page