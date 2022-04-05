Back

Revamped Food Junction at Great World City has alfresco rooftop garden, train-themed interiors

Evolution of food courts.

Mandy How | April 05, 2022, 06:48 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you want to dine at a food court without feeling like you're dining at a food court, Food Junction at Great World City is the answer to that.

The recently revamped food court has been affixed with neon lights, a 22-meter long LED panel, and an alfresco rooftop garden.

Photo via Food Junction/Facebook

Photo via Food Junction/Facebook

Photo by Myfoodiegallerysg/Facebook

Inside, the ceiling LED panel emulates the sky, and there are "train tracks" on the floor.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calvin Lee | Singapore Foodie (@foodmakescalhappy)

Photo via Myfoodiegallerysg/Facebook

More animations on the walls contribute to the food court's futuristic feel.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patric Choy (@patricchoy)

A less glitzy look at its interiors:

Photo via TCH/Google Maps

What to eat here

Adding its array of international cuisines, the dining space reminds us of the now-defunct Picnic at Wisma Atria, instead of just being an air-conditioned coffee shop.

Photo via Food Junction/Facebook

Besides the requisite Korean and Japanese stalls, there are also Vietnamese, Thai, and even German food at this Food Junction.

Here are some extra interesting tenants to check out:

  • Der Biergarten (German food—braised beef cheeks, pork knuckles, bar food)

  • Queen of Wok (tze char—prawn paste chicken, deep fried nan lu pork belly, salted egg yolk prawns)

  • What The Fish (Chinese-style grilled fish)

  • Putian Heng Hwa Cuisine (lor mee, rice wine claypot chicken)

  • Gyudon Toraoh (Japanese curry rice, beef bowls)

  • Hungry Korea (by ex-Mediacorp actress Cassandra See)

  • Ke (fancy newfangled drinks like sea salt chendol and lemon punch)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🇸🇬SgFoodie - Qx's Food Journal (@qingxiangsqx)

https://www.facebook.com/thatfoodadv/posts/292276259656392

If you're cost-conscious, note that prices can get slightly higher than your average food court, especially for speciality dishes like German food or tze char items.

Expect to pay about S$13 - S$19 for these.

But these are dishes that you might not ordinarily find at food courts and will probably cost about the same or even more elsewhere, so that may serve as some justification.

Otherwise, there's still a number of mains under S$10.

Food Junction @ Great World City

Address: 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Level 3, Singapore 237994

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image via foodmakescalhappy/TikTok, Food Junction's Facebook page

Indonesia says Bahasa Indonesia is better choice for 2nd official language in Asean rather than Malay

Rejecting Malaysia's suggestion.

April 05, 2022, 06:50 PM

S'pore man proposes to girlfriend with grand light show involving 150 drones at Gardens by the Bay

Went above and beyond literally.

April 05, 2022, 06:24 PM

Penang man wins biggest-ever RM95 million M'sia Toto prize & shares it with wife

Happy wife, happy life.

April 05, 2022, 05:46 PM

Dog refuses to leave Ukrainian owner reportedly killed by Russian troops

The scene was reportedly from the streets of Bucha where civilians have been killed.

April 05, 2022, 05:23 PM

S'porean Max Zeng shows off geography prowess to help team win finals of BBC quiz show

Congrats to Zeng and the Imperial College team.

April 05, 2022, 05:03 PM

10 grown ass people look as if they fighting at Katong Square, police investigating

A lot of things to break down in this video.

April 05, 2022, 04:05 PM

'It's now or never': IPCC scientists urge major energy transition to avoid climate disaster

There's hope but we do not have much time left.

April 05, 2022, 03:40 PM

Big Bang's comeback single hits 11 million views on YouTube in 15 hours

Return of the king.

April 05, 2022, 03:31 PM

Nurse admits to beating domestic worker repeatedly, occasionally in front of 4-year-old son

The nurse had also cut the domestic worker's salary for what she deemed as "mistakes".

April 05, 2022, 03:07 PM

S’pore to introduce Public Defender’s Office to enhance access to justice for vulnerable individuals

The government will need to be careful about cases of possible abuse, Shanmugam said.

April 05, 2022, 02:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.