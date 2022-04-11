Back

Some 20 food delivery riders show up at Braddell Heights landed property

The deliveries were made to embarrass one occupant in the household.

Belmont Lay | April 11, 2022, 03:13 AM

Some 20 food delivery riders showed up at a landed property in Braddell Heights on April 1, 2021, but could not complete their deliveries as the household did not make any of the orders.

A four-second clip put up on Facebook, supposedly shot that day and publicised again, showed the gathering of delivery riders along the road outside one of the terrace houses.

Rejected orders

The delivery riders began turning up from 1.30pm to 3pm, according to Shin Min Daily News, after speaking to the household's 40-year-old homemaker.

The woman said she happened to be out at that time.

The people at home were her husband, mother-in-law, child, and domestic worker.

Her husband, the woman said, rejected the orders without finding out more about their contents and the delivery personnel understood at once they were sent to the property as a prank.

The woman said: "After the riders knew the orders were pranks, they accepted it without issue and left."

Her mother-in-law said some of the riders appeared dismayed, but blamed their "bad luck" for being sent there.

Pranked by loan shark

The large gathering of brightly-dressed food delivery personnel served as a prank and harassment act to draw attention to that household.

According to the homeowner, a loan shark subsequently called her in the afternoon to inform her that it was her Indonesian domestic worker who had borrowed money.

The homeowner then confronted her helper of more than five years, who confessed to taking a loan.

The domestic worker then panicked when told of the situation involving the delivery riders, the homeowner revealed.

The helper explained that one of her family members was sick and needed treatment urgently, which led her to borrow the money.

Defended domestic helper

Even though the helper admitted to borrowing the money, the homeowner defended her as "hardworking", and told Shin Min: "She thought Singapore was very safe and it was a normal loan that could be repaid slowly."

The homeowner also revealed that her domestic worker had borrowed money from the family once and has repaid the amount.

She added that she will work with her helper on this issue and chided the loan sharks for making use of delivery riders who have tough jobs.

A police report has been lodged and they are investigating.

