SCDF fights massive fire at Tuas industrial park, residents spot thick cloud of smoke & hear loud explosion

A massive fire broke out in Tuas in the late afternoon of Apr. 23, with an explosion heard and thick smoke spotted.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is currently at the scene conducting firefighting operations.

SCDF putting out flames

The SCDF said on Facebook that it was alerted to a fire at 31 Benoi Lane at about 4.45pm.

SCDF firefighters deployed three foam jets and two water jets to fight the massive fire.

A company called OCS, which supplies "environment related subsystem associated with oil and gas", occupies the building at 31 Benoi Lane.

Residents heard explosion

Brian Low, who lives at Jurong West Street 61, said that he saw a massive cloud of smoke from his bedroom window at about 5.10pm.

Low, who lives on the 11th floor, said he could see smoke emerging behind Pioneer Point.

At about 6pm, Low heard a "loud bang" coming from the scene.

Low then went up to the 16th floor to get a better look and could see the smoke coming from a cluster of buildings.

He added that it was in the direction of Jurong Island from his home.

This was the scene at about 6.40pm:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images courtesy of Brian Low and SCDF.