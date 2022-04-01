New Feline-9 Unit to join S'pore's auxiliary police, can sniff out cancer, explosive substances & maybe bullsh*t

Auxiliary police Aetos Holdings is launching the Feline (F-9) Unit to supplement Singapore's specialist force.

If you're already familiar with the K-9 explosive detection dogs, the F-9 unit is not much different, except with cats.

These felines have been trained to patrol, sniff out, and deter threats.

According to Aetos, besides having a heightened olfactory senses, cats are also better able to discriminate between a great variety of smells.

"This means that they could be employed to seek the scent of anything from cancer and tuberculosis to explosive substances and humans," Aetos added.

The star employee featured here is Gargar, who is equipped with "extraordinary jumping skills, [a] grumpy purr-sonality and nine lives to boot."

However, Gargar, who is already in uniform, looks quite recalcitrant about going to work.

Thankfully, it won't actually have to, because it's just an unwitting subject of an April Fool's joke from Aetos.... like some of us here.

Top image via Aetos Holdings' Facebook page