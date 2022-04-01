Back

New Feline-9 Unit to join S'pore's auxiliary police, can sniff out cancer, explosive substances & maybe bullsh*t

Meow.

Mandy How | April 01, 2022, 01:46 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Auxiliary police Aetos Holdings is launching the Feline (F-9) Unit to supplement Singapore's specialist force.

If you're already familiar with the K-9 explosive detection dogs, the F-9 unit is not much different, except with cats.

These felines have been trained to patrol, sniff out, and deter threats.

According to Aetos, besides having a heightened olfactory senses, cats are also better able to discriminate between a great variety of smells.

"This means that they could be employed to seek the scent of anything from cancer and tuberculosis to explosive substances and humans," Aetos added.

Photo via Aetos Holdings/Facebook

The star employee featured here is Gargar, who is equipped with "extraordinary jumping skills, [a] grumpy purr-sonality and nine lives to boot."

However, Gargar, who is already in uniform, looks quite recalcitrant about going to work.

Thankfully, it won't actually have to, because it's just an unwitting subject of an April Fool's joke from Aetos.... like some of us here.

Top image via Aetos Holdings' Facebook page

S'pore digital lock company offers S$5,000 reward for info on ex-staff who allegedly scammed customers & firm of S$100,000

His hideout has apparently been found.

April 01, 2022, 02:08 PM

Glowing blue dinoflagellates in S'pore waters host thousands of tiny algae which provide food in return

The green algae likely helped it to multiply.

April 01, 2022, 02:08 PM

First man to cross reopened Causeway from S'pore to Johor rides foldable bicycle with tiny wheels

He was fast on tiny wheels.

April 01, 2022, 01:44 PM

AMK Hub false ceiling collapses, couple shaken: 'My wife could have lost her life'

The mall's management is in touch with the couple.

April 01, 2022, 12:25 PM

S’porean, 27, transforms ailing father’s porridge eatery to mookata place at night, serves S$12 A5 Wagyu beef

Here’s where you can feast on Wagyu beef without breaking the bank.

April 01, 2022, 11:58 AM

McDonald's S'pore makes Yubari melon soft serve, sundae & McFlurry

Not an April Fool's joke.

April 01, 2022, 11:42 AM

Crossing the border on Apr. 1 morning: Goodie bags, Rotiboy & not a lot of traffic

Nice.

April 01, 2022, 10:07 AM

2 old Ah Bengs shout in HDB block, the one in flat suffers brain fart, says go outside settle when other person already outside

That moment was pure comedy gold and killed whatever aggression both sides were trying to show.

April 01, 2022, 05:08 AM

Causeway is healing: M'sians run across land border with S'pore, cheer, honk & shout 'M'sia boleh'

Scenes of jubilant at the land borders as they reopened.

April 01, 2022, 03:23 AM

Long queues line up at JB-S'pore Causeway on night of March 31, before land border reopens

Home sweet home for Malaysians in Singapore.

April 01, 2022, 12:28 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.