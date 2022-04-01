Back

Bus driver dead after accident near Joo Koon, 37 passengers taken to hospital

The deceased was one of the bus drivers.

Lean Jinghui | April 01, 2022, 06:13 PM

A fatal accident involving two private buses near Joo Koon happened on Friday, Apr. 1.

According to some photos posted to Facebook group Singapore Bus Driver's Community, one of the buses was on its side and had its windshield damaged.

The other bus appeared to have veered into a drain.

Via Singapore Bus Drivers Community

Via Singapore Bus Drivers Community

The entire traffic junction appeared to have been cordoned off, and multiple police officers were spotted on the scene.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the area was cordoned off for at least five hours by the police, before the buses were subsequently towed away in the afternoon.

One dead, 37 taken to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it had been alerted to a road traffic accident near the junction of Lok Yang Way and First Lok Yang Road on Apr. 1, at about 6:35am.

A person was found trapped in the driver's seat of one of the buses.

SCDF subsequently freed the person using hydraulic rescue equipment, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

According to SMDN, the deceased was one of the bus drivers.

SCDF added that it conveyed 37 persons to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and National University Hospital.

Passengers crawled out of one of the buses

According to SMDN, the driver of the other bus and its passengers had crawled out of the bus to escape.

The bus was reportedly headed to Bugis and had about 30 passengers when the accident happened.

All the people on the other bus sustained only minor injuries.

The deceased, who worked as a part-time bus driver, was 73-years-old.

Police investigations are ongoing.

