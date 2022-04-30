Back

Police warn of fake online news articles of PM Lee endorsing crypto investments

The police said that these articles are usually paid online advertisements disguised as legitimate news articles.

Zi Shan Kow | April 30, 2022, 04:35 PM

The police is alerting members of the public to fake online articles falsely claiming that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong endorses cryptocurrency investments.

Articles are paid online advertisements

According to Shin Min Daily News, the police said on Apr. 30 that the articles portray the investments as being safe and highly lucrative.

In an advisory, the police said these articles are usually paid online advertisements disguised as legitimate news articles.

They often use clickbait headlines and redirect users to a different website which offers investments in trading cryptocurrencies or other financial products.

Those who provide their contact details on the website would typically receive calls from people claiming to be representatives, said the police.

The public is reminded to not to engage with companies that use such false or misleading advertisements. The public is also urged to be more cautious when making investments decisions.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

If you have any information relating to such crimes, please call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Image by Shin Min Daily News.

Top images by Shin Min Daily News.

