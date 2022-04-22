SCDF provide CPR to 14 cats caught in Fajar Road HDB fire, 1 cat dies

A fire broke out on the second floor of an HDB unit at Fajar Road on Apr. 21 morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at about 8:30am.

According to SCDF, the fire involved the contents of a service yard of the house.

SCDF conducted a forced entry into the unit and extinguished the fire using three compressed air foam backpacks.

14 unconscious cats

A total of 14 cats were found unconscious on both floors of the unit.

The firefighters, some cross-trained as emergency medical technicians, provided oxygen and conducted CPR on the cats.

A total of 13 cats eventually regained consciousness, while one passed away.

It is understood that no one else was home.

As a precautionary measure, about 20 people were evacuated from neighbouring units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reach out to help family

Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media, with various people resharing the posts and commenting in hopes of reaching out to help the family in need.

In a social media post by the victim's neighbour, Mohd Hambali, he encouraged those who'd like to help the cats to donate directly to the family.

Top image screenshot from @itshambali on Instagram.