FairPrice Bedok outlet selling whole durians at S$0.90 from Apr. 22 - 24, 2022

[Update on Apr. 22, 12:10pm: Durians are already sold out for the day.]

If you don't mind travelling for a good deal, it's time to head down to Bedok.

At an FairPrice outlet in the estate, whole durians are going for S$0.90, instead of the usual S$5.

The supermarket guarantees that each durian weighs between 600g and 800g, but did not reveal the cultivar on sale.

Instead, it is described as a "regular/ normal durian", with bittersweet flesh.

Size-wise, it can fit into an adult hand, but is larger than that.

Terms and conditions

The deal is only running on Apr. 22-24, 2022, and it's limited to the first 300 customers a day (sales start at 10am).

Each customer can only buy up to two durians per transaction.

And as mentioned above, you can only find the S$0.90 durians at one outlet: FairPrice @ 212 Bedok North Street 1.

But all these have not stopped a queue from forming in the morning:

If you don't mind having your durian out of a packet, there's some on sale too:

Photo via FairPrice

Top photo by FairPrice