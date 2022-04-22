Back

FairPrice Bedok outlet selling whole durians at S$0.90 from Apr. 22 - 24, 2022

Only at one outlet.

Mandy How | April 22, 2022, 11:47 AM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

[Update on Apr. 22, 12:10pm: Durians are already sold out for the day.]

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you don't mind travelling for a good deal, it's time to head down to Bedok.

At an FairPrice outlet in the estate, whole durians are going for S$0.90, instead of the usual S$5.

Photo via FairPrice

Photo via FairPrice

The supermarket guarantees that each durian weighs between 600g and 800g, but did not reveal the cultivar on sale.

Instead, it is described as a "regular/ normal durian", with bittersweet flesh.

Size-wise, it can fit into an adult hand, but is larger than that.

Photo via FairPrice

Terms and conditions

The deal is only running on Apr. 22-24, 2022, and it's limited to the first 300 customers a day (sales start at 10am).

Each customer can only buy up to two durians per transaction.

And as mentioned above, you can only find the S$0.90 durians at one outlet: FairPrice @ 212 Bedok North Street 1.

Photo via FairPrice

But all these have not stopped a queue from forming in the morning:

Photo via FairPrice

If you don't mind having your durian out of a packet, there's some on sale too:

Photo via FairPrice

[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="900"] Photo via FairPrice[/caption]

Top photo by FairPrice

Parkroyal Collection Pickering launches 2D1N 'Single's Inferno'-inspired staycation package at S$520

Hot oppa not included.

April 22, 2022, 12:09 PM

Giant S’pore promises to keep ‘same lower prices’ for over 600 top daily essentials 

The budget-conscious can look out for ‘Lower Prices That Last’ items.

April 22, 2022, 12:02 PM

Mike Tyson caught on video punching fellow passenger on plane

The fellow passenger has been accused of being annoying.

April 22, 2022, 03:38 AM

Jurong BBQ seafood stall sign says closure for a week due to chef falling out of love & needing break

Cue tiny violin sounds.

April 22, 2022, 03:08 AM

'Maybe you'll find a boyfriend here tonight': Sights & sounds on Zouk's first reopening night

Zouk's dance floor came back to life for the first time in a long time.

April 21, 2022, 10:02 PM

Genting casino gambler apparently won S$1.59 million from 27 consecutive rounds of baccarat, but story might be fake

A post of many people's fantasies.

April 21, 2022, 07:31 PM

NTUC & NAFA sign 3-year partnership to prepare students for workforce & strengthen volunteerism

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Wednesday (Apr. 20).

April 21, 2022, 07:04 PM

S'pore bus captain driving service 975 bus shows how creepy Lim Chu Kang roads can get at night

All in the mind.

April 21, 2022, 06:56 PM

I exercise 5 times a week & I’ve found the secret to smelling fresh despite sweating buckets

Good vibes and smells.

April 21, 2022, 05:58 PM

HDB wheel clamps M'sia-registered van that owes S$400 in unpaid fines since 2017

The van owes another S$1,815 in fines and other payments due.

April 21, 2022, 05:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.