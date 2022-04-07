Express coach tickets from S'pore to Genting, KL & Malacca now available for purchase

Looking for a short getaway?

Here's the good news: You can now book express coach services from Singapore to Malacca, Kuala Lumpur, and Genting.

Tickets now available for purchase

KKKL Travel and Tours announced on Facebook on Apr. 5 that it has resumed coach services between Singapore and Malacca.

According to its website, tickets are available from Apr. 7, and ticket prices range from S$28 to S$35.

Other travel agencies will resume service routes next week

Tickets for coaches from Singapore to Genting can also be bought from WTS Travel, with the earliest bus departing on Apr. 12.

According to WTS Travel's website, the company is also selling bus tickets from Singapore to Malacca and Kuala Lumpur departing on that day.

A WTS Travel front desk operator confirmed that interested travellers can now purchase tickets for coaches that are bound for Malacca, Kuala Lumpur, and Genting.

According to WTS Travel's website and Facebook, a return ticket for either Malacca or Kuala Lumpur costs S$75, while the round-trip service for Genting costs S$85.

WTS Travel's managing director Micker Sia Chao Cong told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao (Zaobao) that the resumption of coach services will be done gradually, starting with two to three one-way coach services for each route on a daily basis.

He added that the the company will add more coach services if there's more demand.

Separately, Transtar Travel's managing director Elson Yap told Zaobao that routes from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur and Genting will resume on Apr. 14.

There will be five daily express services running from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur and Genting respectively, and ticket sales will start on Apr. 10, according to Yap.

Similarly, there will also be five bus services running from Kuala Lumpur and Genting back to Singapore daily.

The company will gradually add coach services to other cities such as Malacca and Penang in May once they are able to hire more drivers.

Top image from WTS website