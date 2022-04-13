S'poreans, long-term pass holders coming from Johor need not fill SG Arrival Card

Fully vaccinated Singaporeans and long-term pass holders no longer need to fill up a health declaration when entering Singapore via its land checkpoints from Friday, April 15.

However, travellers arriving in Singapore via air or sea will still have to fill up the SG Arrival Card.

Why the waiver?

The waiver of the SG Arrival Card requirement at the land borders takes into account the volume of traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints and to provide greater convenience to eligible travellers, particularly those who cross the borders daily for employment and studies, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on April 13.

Those who qualify for the waiver must not have travelled to any country or region in the restricted category in the last seven days.

There are currently no countries on the list.

Singapore deems any country on the restricted category list as putting visitors at a higher risk of Covid-19 infection.

Vaccination record

Those vaccinated against Covid-19 in Singapore must have their vaccination status reflected in the TraceTogether or HealthHub apps.

For everyone else, upon their first entry into Singapore their vaccination record must be entered into the Ministry of Health’s registry.

The submission of the digital overseas vaccination certificate can be done through the ICA’s vaccination check portal before arriving in Singapore.

The non-digital overseas vaccination certificate must be presented to ICA officers at the manual immigration counters upon arrival.

This is the method for those who are unable to submit their digital certificate online.

Those who still need to submit health declaration

Non-fully vaccinated Singapore residents, long-term pass holders, as well as all short-term visitors arriving via the land checkpoints are still required to submit their health declaration via the SG Arrival Card e-Service within three days of entering Singapore.

