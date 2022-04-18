Back

Man, 64, dies after lorry collides with bicycle near expressway in Eunos, driver, 27, arrested

Investigations are ongoing.

Belmont Lay | April 18, 2022, 02:00 PM

A 64-year-old man died after the bicycle he was on collided with a lorry at a zebra crossing in Eunos on April 16.

Photos on Facebook showed a man being resuscitated by paramedics at the scene.

A bicycle, with one wheel bent out of shape, was seen lying on the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they responded to a road traffic accident along Jalan Eunos towards Eunos Link at the slip road towards the Pan Island Expressway on Saturday at about 5pm.

The man was conveyed unconscious to Changi General Hospital.

The cyclist succumbed to his injuries and passed away in the hospital, police told zaobao.com.sg.

An eyewitness said the cyclist was seen without a helmet and there was blood on the ground in the aftermath of the accident.

The lorry driver, a 27-year-old man, was arrested for reckless driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

News of the accident sparked heated discussions online.

Responses ranged from admonishing cyclists to dismount and push their bicycles when making their way across pedestrian crossings to disagreeing that zebra crossings should be built near the expressways.

