Engineer, 48, falls to her death at CapitaSpring building after stepping on false ceiling

A 48-year-old engineer has fallen to her death after stepping on a false ceiling panel while doing maintenance work at the CapitaSpring building located at Raffles Place, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

She reportedly fell about 30m from the 16th floor to the ninth floor.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to the incident at around 10.55am on Friday (Apr. 8).

The engineer was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told The Straits Times (ST) that the engineer was an employee at engineering and construction firm Dragages Singapore.

CapitaSpring is an integrated development with 51 storeys.

A spokesperson from CapitaSpring told ST that they are giving their full cooperation to the authorities in investigations, and that they are extending their assistance to the family.

Top image by William Gatsby and cse1217 via Google Maps