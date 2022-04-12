S'pore woman, 82, says she sold her flat to move to Australia to be with daughter who then refused to take care of her

An 82-year-old woman who moved to Australia in 2018 to reunite with her daughter is claiming that her daughter subsequently refused to take care of her having moved overseas.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the elderly woman has returned to Singapore bereft of support and is currently staying alone in a hotel.

The elderly woman also said her husband passed away in Australia and that was the turning point when her relationship with her daughter became estranged.

Daughter had originally asked them to move over

The elderly woman, surnamed Zhang, explained that their daughter, 56, an only child, had moved to Melbourne, Australia 15 years ago after getting married.

The elderly couple then emigrated to Australia as well in 2018.

However, much changed in the past four years.

Zhang shared that her husband was diagnosed with colorectal cancer before the move and had flown over to Australia only after his condition stabilised.

The elderly woman claimed that her daughter was the one who suggested that her parents move to Australia, as she said that she hoped to care for them.

To facilitate the move, Zhang and her husband sold their four-room HDB flat in Marine Crescent and moved to Australia with their savings.

Husband passed away last year

Zhang also shared that her husband had spent close to S$20,000 on their daughter's house to build a granny flat where the elderly couple lived in.

In total, they spent approximately two to three years in Australia, before her husband passed away from his illness in March 2021.

After her husband's passing, Zhang shared that the relationship with her daughter soured.

She said: "She did not take proper care of me, and even withheld information about my husband's investments. There was once I entered her house, only to be pulled out of the house by my son-in-law. I was injured so I sought help from a neighbour, who helped to call the police."

Currently staying in hotel alone

On Mar. 31, 2022, Zhang flew back to Singapore, accompanied by her nephew, who had made the trip to Australia to bring Zhang home.

According to Zhang, she has not been in contact with her daughter since February 2022, after having moved out of her daughter's house.

She also does not have her daughter's phone number.

She sighed and said: "My husband has passed on, and my daughter is unable to take care of me. I don't know what to do at my age."

As Zhang no longer has a place of residence in Singapore, she is reportedly currently staying at a local hotel.

Being unable to travel around independently, she also relies on her friends to order in meals for her.

According to Shin Min, Zhang admitted that while she does have some relatives in Singapore, she does not wish to burden them with having to look after her, as they too have their own families.

Her main goal now, is to look for a new place to call home, and to find a helper who can help to look after her.

Her nephew, who is assisting her in this process, said: "To me, the most important thing now is to help my aunt enjoy her late years. Not all elderly persons are suited to retire and grow old in an overseas country, I'd say it's important to think twice before making such a big move."

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and Agoda.com