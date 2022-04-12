Back

S'pore woman, 82, says she sold her flat to move to Australia to be with daughter who then refused to take care of her

Her main goal now, is to look for a new place to call home, and to find a helper who can help to look after her. 

Lean Jinghui | April 12, 2022, 11:46 AM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An 82-year-old woman who moved to Australia in 2018 to reunite with her daughter is claiming that her daughter subsequently refused to take care of her having moved overseas.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the elderly woman has returned to Singapore bereft of support and is currently staying alone in a hotel.

The elderly woman also said her husband passed away in Australia and that was the turning point when her relationship with her daughter became estranged.

Daughter had originally asked them to move over

The elderly woman, surnamed Zhang, explained that their daughter, 56, an only child, had moved to Melbourne, Australia 15 years ago after getting married.

The elderly couple then emigrated to Australia as well in 2018.

However, much changed in the past four years.

Zhang shared that her husband was diagnosed with colorectal cancer before the move and had flown over to Australia only after his condition stabilised.

The elderly woman claimed that her daughter was the one who suggested that her parents move to Australia, as she said that she hoped to care for them.

To facilitate the move, Zhang and her husband sold their four-room HDB flat in Marine Crescent and moved to Australia with their savings.

Husband passed away last year

Zhang also shared that her husband had spent close to S$20,000 on their daughter's house to build a granny flat where the elderly couple lived in.

In total, they spent approximately two to three years in Australia, before her husband passed away from his illness in March 2021.

After her husband's passing, Zhang shared that the relationship with her daughter soured.

She said: "She did not take proper care of me, and even withheld information about my husband's investments. There was once I entered her house, only to be pulled out of the house by my son-in-law. I was injured so I sought help from a neighbour, who helped to call the police."

Currently staying in hotel alone

On Mar. 31, 2022, Zhang flew back to Singapore, accompanied by her nephew, who had made the trip to Australia to bring Zhang home.

According to Zhang, she has not been in contact with her daughter since February 2022, after having moved out of her daughter's house.

She also does not have her daughter's phone number.

She sighed and said: "My husband has passed on, and my daughter is unable to take care of me. I don't know what to do at my age."

As Zhang no longer has a place of residence in Singapore, she is reportedly currently staying at a local hotel.

Being unable to travel around independently, she also relies on her friends to order in meals for her.

According to Shin Min, Zhang admitted that while she does have some relatives in Singapore, she does not wish to burden them with having to look after her, as they too have their own families.

Her main goal now, is to look for a new place to call home, and to find a helper who can help to look after her.

Her nephew, who is assisting her in this process, said: "To me, the most important thing now is to help my aunt enjoy her late years. Not all elderly persons are suited to retire and grow old in an overseas country, I'd say it's important to think twice before making such a big move."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and Agoda.com

Over 2,000 child abuse cases investigated in S'pore in 2021, highest number in a decade

According to data from the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

April 12, 2022, 11:55 AM

Bubble tea brand Fruce opening 6 more outlets, Bugis, Tampines & Sembawang included

Less travelling required to get your cravings satisfied.

April 12, 2022, 10:04 AM

Dad-to-be, 24, who died in Gambas Ave accident while delivering food, got married 5 weeks ago

He was trying to hit the food delivery incentive on the day of the accident.

April 12, 2022, 12:43 AM

Rooster & mynah eat cockroaches like champions in Pasir Ris estate

Pecking order.

April 11, 2022, 09:23 PM

S'porean, 57, cycling across Thailand with his trusty bike, Kangkong, has covered 2,000km in 1 month

"It doesn’t really matter where the destinations are. It’s the daily ride, the local interaction, the beauty of the places I pass by, that is why I’m doing this.”

April 11, 2022, 08:19 PM

M'sian pork knuckle rice stall with hunky owner goes viral

Craving for meat.

April 11, 2022, 07:00 PM

M'sian woman, 22, missing, Wang Lei offers cash reward for her safe return

She has been missing since Apr. 5.

April 11, 2022, 06:41 PM

Indonesian start-up Waste4Change on a mission to save Jakarta from a waste crisis which plastic ban can’t solve

4.9 million tons of the plastic waste generated in the country is mismanaged.

April 11, 2022, 06:30 PM

S'pore motorist fined S$100 for not adhering to 3/4 tank rule when going to JB

S$100 can pump a lot of petrol.

April 11, 2022, 06:26 PM

S'pore woman who beat cancer 10 years ago now has terminal blood cancer, urgently seeking bone marrow donors

She is currently battling an aggressive terminal blood cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

April 11, 2022, 05:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.