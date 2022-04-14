Elderly man, 79, set on fire in Honolulu's Chinatown in shocking attack

A 79-year-old man in Hawaii suffered first- and second-degree burns after falling victim to a sickening attack.

According to KITV, the incident occurred on the morning of Apr. 12, at Honolulu's Chinatown Cultural Plaza.

The man believed to be responsible for the attack was arrested on Apr. 13.

Surveillance footage from the building showed the elderly man being trailed by the suspect who was carrying multiple bags and wearing a beanie.

Honolulu police are searching for a suspect who allegedly set an elderly man on fire in Chinatown on Tuesday morning. The horrific attack happened about 8 a.m. and left the victim seriously injured. #HNN pic.twitter.com/PVfUD7Ddrt — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) April 13, 2022

The attacker then creeps behind the elderly man and appears to hold a lighter to the latter's shirt before fleeing the scene.

29-year-old suspect arrested

Firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene and the 79-year-old man was conveyed to a hospital with first- and second-degree burns to his neck and back reported KITV.

According to Hawaii News Now, police arrested a 29-year-old man named Charles Burns the next day.

Burns faces charges of first-degree arson and promoting dangerous drugs.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from the Chinese Cultural Plaza via KITV