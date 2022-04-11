Back

Elderly man accused of scratching car with key after failing to take East Coast Park car park lot

He took out a cap and wore it sideways.

Belmont Lay | April 11, 2022, 03:29 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An elderly man is accused of using a key to scratch a parked car in East Coast Park car park after he had 15 minutes earlier failed to force his way into the lot.

The car he is accused of scratching was waiting to park.

Footage of the elderly man's red Toyota Altis trying to reverse park into the lot but was blocked from doing so, and his subsequent reappearance in front of the parked car, were put up online.

The video was submitted by the victim.

The act of vandalism itself was not captured on video, but the person whose car got scratched said a police report has been lodged.

What video showed

Red car trying to reverse park

The red car tried to reverse park into the lot, but was blocked as the car with the dash cam moved forward as it was waiting for the lot.

The driver of the car with the dashcam said he was unloading a bicycle at that time when the lot was eventually vacated.

After failing to reverse into the lot, the red car drove off.

Red car came back

The red car is accused of going back about 15 minutes later and was seen pulling up in front of the parked car.

Takes out cap, wears it sideways

The elderly man then took out a cap from his car's passenger seat, and proceeded to wear it sideways.

He was then seen walking towards the parked car holding on to an object in his right hand.

The act of vandalism was not caught on camera though.

Damage done to car

The eventual damage done to the car was revealed as a continuous scratch across the front and rear doors.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the driver whose car got scratched said he spent three hours at the police station to lodge a report.

He also wrote:

Even if you feel I snatched your lot (which I did not) or even if it's really my fault, it does not give you any right to scratch my car in any way. Will let the police and karma handle you from now on and I will make sure you pay for the damage and the loss of use! Good luck!

Follow and listen to our podcast here

'Wake up, stop dreaming, live with the reality': Asian parents on daughter's choice to major in arts

The woman uploaded the emotional conversation she had with her parents on TikTok.

April 11, 2022, 03:34 PM

'I Not Stupid' actor Joshua Ang almost loses life in motorcycle accident due to 'reckless' driver

He will have to undergo surgery and physiotherapy.

April 11, 2022, 02:58 PM

BMW hits Audi in Loyang, Audi driver exits, door gets hit by van within seconds

When it rains its pours.

April 11, 2022, 02:01 PM

F1 S'pore Grand Prix tickets on sale from Apr. 13, 2022

Tickets from S$38.

April 11, 2022, 01:58 PM

Jacinda Arden to visit S'pore in April, will meet with PM Lee & 'make a call' on President Halimah

Trade mission.

April 11, 2022, 12:45 PM

M'sian tried to smuggle 2 live snakes, 3.8m & 4.8m long, into S'pore

It is an offence to import certain species of animals without a permit.

April 11, 2022, 12:24 PM

Beer made of NEWater, NEWBrew, on sale for S$4.50 a can from Apr. 12

Available in packs of three.

April 11, 2022, 12:13 PM

Defining Ukraine war as democracies vs autocracies puts China in 'wrong camp' & 'makes things more difficult': PM Lee

PM Lee suggested that the conflict could've been defined as one about sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

April 11, 2022, 12:09 PM

French citizens in S'pore queue all the way to Botanic Gardens MRT to vote in presidential election

Very organised.

April 11, 2022, 12:06 PM

ION Orchard takeaway kiosk does mala chicken & truffle mushroom dumplings from S$5.90

A quick snack.

April 11, 2022, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.