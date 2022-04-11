Elderly man accused of scratching car with key after failing to take East Coast Park car park lot

An elderly man is accused of using a key to scratch a parked car in East Coast Park car park after he had 15 minutes earlier failed to force his way into the lot.

The car he is accused of scratching was waiting to park.

Footage of the elderly man's red Toyota Altis trying to reverse park into the lot but was blocked from doing so, and his subsequent reappearance in front of the parked car, were put up online.

The video was submitted by the victim.

The act of vandalism itself was not captured on video, but the person whose car got scratched said a police report has been lodged.

What video showed

Red car trying to reverse park

The red car tried to reverse park into the lot, but was blocked as the car with the dash cam moved forward as it was waiting for the lot.

The driver of the car with the dashcam said he was unloading a bicycle at that time when the lot was eventually vacated.

After failing to reverse into the lot, the red car drove off.

Red car came back

The red car is accused of going back about 15 minutes later and was seen pulling up in front of the parked car.

Takes out cap, wears it sideways

The elderly man then took out a cap from his car's passenger seat, and proceeded to wear it sideways.

He was then seen walking towards the parked car holding on to an object in his right hand.

The act of vandalism was not caught on camera though.

Damage done to car

The eventual damage done to the car was revealed as a continuous scratch across the front and rear doors.

According to the caption accompanying the video, the driver whose car got scratched said he spent three hours at the police station to lodge a report.

He also wrote:

Even if you feel I snatched your lot (which I did not) or even if it's really my fault, it does not give you any right to scratch my car in any way. Will let the police and karma handle you from now on and I will make sure you pay for the damage and the loss of use! Good luck!

