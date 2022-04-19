Back

East Coast Park search & rescue effort for 'drowned' person on Apr. 15 found alive elsewhere

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its assistance was not required.

Fiona Tan | April 19, 2022, 08:37 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There were no casualties reported after an alleged drowning incident at East Coast Park went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they received a call for assistance at 11:30pm on Apr. 15 at that location, but added that their assistance was not required.

Huge search and rescue effort on Apr. 15

A sizeable search and rescue effort was seen near the shoreline of East Coast Park on the night of Apr. 15.

An assortment of emergency responders such as police officers from Singapore Police Force and paramedics from Singapore Civil Defence (SCDF) were seen on the ground.

Image screenshot from @babynatalicia/TikTok.

A Mothership reader said there was also a rescue boat, and there were divers ready to respond out on the waters.

The area was cordoned off with police tape, while bystanders crowded around the area.

Paramedics waiting with stretcher. Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

Rescue boat out on the water. Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

Crowds gathering to watch. Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

According to videos of the incident uploaded onto TikTok, a bright spotlight can be seen being directing into the surrounding waters, suggesting that it could possibly be a search and rescue effort for an individual stranded in the ocean.

Katlife Kate, or @babynatalicia on TikTok, shared the videos.

In one of the videos, she said the search lasted until 1am on Apr. 16, and no one was found until 2am on the same day.

@babynatalicia Reply to @buuksherry8184 ♬ Cinta Sampai Mati - Kangen Band

Person found alive somewhere else

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership: "On Apr. 15, 2022 at about 11:30pm, SCDF received a call for assistance near 1000, East Coast Park. SCDF's assistance was not required."

Mothership understands that the person involved in the alleged drowning was found alive at another place.

However, details on what transpired between the time that SCDF received a call and when the person was found alive remains unknown.

People who were at the scene on Apr. 15 speculated that the individual could be a Bangladeshi man.

Additionally, Katlife Kate said she saw another person who was soaked. She believed that the other person is related to the person that the emergency responders were looking for.

Image screenshot from Singapore Incidents/Facebook.

Unrelated stories you should check out

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image screenshot from @babynatalicia and courtesy of Mothership reader

S'porean who visited NUS law faculty to 'look at girls' gets 4 weeks' jail for voyeur & other obscene videos

He was jailed 4 weeks for taking voyeuristic videos of women and possessing obscene films.

April 19, 2022, 07:48 PM

Police looking for woman in relation to alleged case of theft at Bugis fruit stall

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline or submit information online.

April 19, 2022, 07:31 PM

Retiree & 31-year-old son jailed for beating up boy who was playing football at Toa Payoh multipurpose hall

The defence claimed it was an "act of social consciousness" but the judge disagreed.

April 19, 2022, 06:45 PM

M'sian man, 18, dies after elevator he stood on plunged 3 storeys on his 1st day of work

He was moving goods while standing on the top of the elevator.

April 19, 2022, 06:37 PM

PM Lee meets New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, discusses China & Russia

Both leaders also spoke about the role of the U.S. in the region.

April 19, 2022, 05:56 PM

Cyclist goes to great lengths to paste sticker on Tuas Lamp Post 1 with very long ladder

Next level.

April 19, 2022, 05:49 PM

Pine Garden S'pore now makes passport cakes in case you can't renew yours in time

Confirm plus chop.

April 19, 2022, 05:10 PM

Man, 76, dies, friends appealing for his estranged daughter to see him off at Punggol wake

Friends of the deceased man hope the woman can come forward.

April 19, 2022, 05:01 PM

Failed to book a slot at Teo Heng KTV? Try their Causeway Point outlet.

Fastest finger first.

April 19, 2022, 04:33 PM

HSA allows clinical trial for Lianhua Qingwen capsules used to relieve Covid-19 symptoms

To look into whether this Chinese medicine complements with the western medicine for Covid-19.

April 19, 2022, 04:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.