East Coast Park search & rescue effort for 'drowned' person on Apr. 15 found alive elsewhere

There were no casualties reported after an alleged drowning incident at East Coast Park went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they received a call for assistance at 11:30pm on Apr. 15 at that location, but added that their assistance was not required.

Huge search and rescue effort on Apr. 15

A sizeable search and rescue effort was seen near the shoreline of East Coast Park on the night of Apr. 15.

An assortment of emergency responders such as police officers from Singapore Police Force and paramedics from Singapore Civil Defence (SCDF) were seen on the ground.

A Mothership reader said there was also a rescue boat, and there were divers ready to respond out on the waters.

The area was cordoned off with police tape, while bystanders crowded around the area.

According to videos of the incident uploaded onto TikTok, a bright spotlight can be seen being directing into the surrounding waters, suggesting that it could possibly be a search and rescue effort for an individual stranded in the ocean.

Katlife Kate, or @babynatalicia on TikTok, shared the videos.

In one of the videos, she said the search lasted until 1am on Apr. 16, and no one was found until 2am on the same day.

Person found alive somewhere else

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership: "On Apr. 15, 2022 at about 11:30pm, SCDF received a call for assistance near 1000, East Coast Park. SCDF's assistance was not required."

Mothership understands that the person involved in the alleged drowning was found alive at another place.

However, details on what transpired between the time that SCDF received a call and when the person was found alive remains unknown.

People who were at the scene on Apr. 15 speculated that the individual could be a Bangladeshi man.

Additionally, Katlife Kate said she saw another person who was soaked. She believed that the other person is related to the person that the emergency responders were looking for.

