E-bike battery causes raging fire at Beo Crescent HDB unit

A fire originating from the battery pack of an e-bike ravaged an HDB unit in Beo Crescent on Friday (Apr. 8) morning.

Fire caused damage to entire unit and part of corridor

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they responded to a fire at Block 38 Beo Crescent around 8:15am on Friday.

When the SCDF arrived, the fire was raging in the living room of a unit on the 10th floor, with thick black smoke emanating from the unit.

Wearing breathing apparatus sets, SCDF firefighters extinguished the fire with a water jet.

The fire caused heat and smoke damage to the entire unit as well as a section of the corridor.

Before the SCDF's arrival, 30 people from neighbouring units self-evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Fire originated from e-bike

According to preliminary investigations, the fire originated from the battery pack of a Power Assisted Bicycle (PAB) — or an e-bike — charging in the living room.

The SCDF reminded the public not to charge PMD/PAB batteries for an extended period of time or overnight and not to buy or use non-original batteries.

E-bikes are allowed in Singapore, but they must meet certain requirements like being type-approved, sealed, and registered before being used on public roads and cycling paths.

E-bikes must also meet all the technical requirements to be registered, and e-bike riders must be at least 16 years old and wear protective gear when riding the e-bike.

Other e-bike battery fires:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force.