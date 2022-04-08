S'porean model accuses Russian artist of using her likeness in nude painting

Singaporean model Duan Mei Yue, 22, has taken to social media to accuse Russian artist Angelina Poveteva of allegedly using her likeness in a nude painting without her consent.

The painting was exhibited by Poveteva and reportedly sold for US$20,000 (S$27,253).

When confronted, Duan said Poveteva denied using her photos. The artist also allegedly said that Duan almost "ruined her career" as an artist.

Photos were of Duan when she was 18

In a TikTok video uploaded on Apr. 5, Duan said Poveteva's painting "looked exactly" like some photos of Duan when she was 18.

Duan said in her TikTok: "She has also put it up for exhibition where hundreds of people have posed and taken pictures with it like I'm some kind of oriental freak show."

"Seeing my 18-year-old self painted naked and then paraded around like that without my consent shattered me," Duan added.

Others who commented on the TikTok also took issue with the painting's name, "Time to open your eyes".

An earlier description of the painting by Poveteva, which has since been taken down, said the painting was a "symbol of updating, rebooting and a new beginning".

It further elaborated:

"The period when I had been creating this work was one of the most significant and turning points in my life, I clearly understood that it was time to radically change life and get into my fears, to leave my comfort zone. Amazingly, all the characters I wrote last year had their eyes closed and the moment when I finally decided to retire from my job and devote my life to art coincided with the birth of this work. It's time to open your eyes to yourself and your characters. There is a duality in this picture: the same girl is depicted here, but in different states, so the viewer does not immediately understand this. Looking closely, you can notice that the girls have the same facial features, but they are in completely different feelings, this is how I showed a transformation."

Poveteva denies using her photos

When confronted, Poveteva told Duan that she was mistaken, and it was another girl in the paintings.

She also denied having sold the painting.

Poveteva then sent Duan photos of the other girl she insisted was referenced for the painting.

But Duan claimed the girl's features were photoshopped to look like the girl's in the painting.

Contacting Poveteva's art school did not seem to work either.

The school dismissed Duan's claims and said it was an "accident" that she looked like the girl in the painting.

Poveteva also accused Duan of "ruining her career" as an artist.

Poveteva has since deleted most of her social media accounts.

Duan said in her TikTok she was thinking of suing Poveteva, but was told she would not have a good chance of winning.

In the meantime, she urged people to share her story and that she would find a solution soon.

Not the first time

This was not the first time these photos of Duan have been involved in a copyright issue with an artist.

In March 2021, Duan disputed local artist Allison Low's alleged use of her photo in drawings that was later sold in pendants, tote bags and in an installation at a Love, Bonito store in Funan.

The drawing was also used as cover art for the book Ministry of Moral Panic by Amanda Lee Koe.

The author said she was not consulted over the choice of cover art for her book, and instructed publishers to cease future print runs using the drawing.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via @dmeiyue/Twitter and @dmeiyue/Instagram