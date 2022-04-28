More than 2kg of heroin seized in Eunos, 3 S'porean men aged 20, 21 & 22 arrested

Three Singaporean men, aged 20, 21 and 22 were arrested for suspected drug activities after more than 2kg of heroin was seized in a drug raid.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on April 27 its officers arrested a 21-year-old man in the vicinity of Eunos Crescent on April 26 afternoon.

In follow-up operations, they arrested two other men, aged 20 and 22, believed to be the first man's associates.

Officers then escorted the 21-year-old man to a locked riser in the Eunos Crescent area.

They unlocked the riser using a key they found on him and uncovered 2.312kg of heroin.

The drugs had an estimated street value of S$162,000 and could feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week, said CNB.

"Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug," said CNB in its news release.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.

Photos via CNB