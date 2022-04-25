Back

Driver speeds down pitch black M'sian highway at 139km/h, mows down a herd of cows

Commenters said that the driver should have slowed down and used his high beam headlights.

Zi Shan Kow | April 25, 2022, 04:36 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A driver in Malaysia hit a herd of cows standing in the middle of the road while travelling on a pitch black highway on Apr. 20.

Footage of the incident was uploaded online by Facebook user Bernard Pang.

Sped up before hitting cows

The video, taken at 1:30am, showed the driver cruising on a highway with no street lights.

The driver sped up from 133km/h to 139km/h and quickly overtook a car on the left.

Video by Bernard Pang.

Movement could be heard in the car when the cows were suddenly visible, but by then it was too late for the man to avoid hitting them.

The car made impact with multiple cows.

The man could be heard shouting in shock and exclaiming "Allahu Akbar!".

Video by Bernard Pang.

The video ended shortly after the car came to a stop.

Slow down and use high beam

Commenters weighed in on the footage.

Multiple users said that the driver should have slowed down.

Although he had his headlights on, he could also have used his high beam headlights to check the road for obstacles further ahead.

Top images by Bernard Pang/Facebook.

Wang Lei wears a bra, cat ears & high heels during livestream, sells 8,000 bras in 15 minutes

Bravo.

April 25, 2022, 04:12 PM

S'pore GrabFood rider accused of spilling woman's 7 Starbucks drinks outside condo, marking it as delivered & becoming uncontactable

Such delivery riders not making the job easier for other delivery riders.

April 25, 2022, 03:43 PM

Number of SDAs to be gradually reduced, govt will offer them employment assistance if needed

Enforcement officers, on the other hand, are still needed.

April 25, 2022, 03:41 PM

Boy, 17, who threw tray at Sengkang coffee shop hawker, sent to hospital after being beaten with ladle

Police are investigating the incident.

April 25, 2022, 03:12 PM

1,600 new HDB flats to be launched in 3 years' time between Farrer Park & Little India MRT stations

Near many nice supper places too.

April 25, 2022, 02:48 PM

Emmanuel Macron re-elected as French president for next 5 years

His second presidential term.

April 25, 2022, 01:55 PM

Young man throws tray at Sengkang coffee shop hawker, hawker hits him repeatedly with ladle

You get what you give.

April 25, 2022, 12:15 PM

Chinese migrant worker moved to S'pore without knowing English, now speaks fluent Tamil & has loyal customers at flower shop in Little India

Multilingual.

April 25, 2022, 12:12 PM

CNB arrests 4 people aged 61-67 at Serangoon Road, seizes 735g of heroin & 254g of meth worth S$90,000

The total amount of drugs seized is enough to feed nearly 500 abusers.

April 25, 2022, 11:37 AM

Comment: When exactly will PM Lee pass the baton to Lawrence Wong? We look at past examples.

Whether running an Olympic race or running a country, the timing of passing the baton is very important.

April 25, 2022, 09:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.