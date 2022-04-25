Driver speeds down pitch black M'sian highway at 139km/h, mows down a herd of cows

A driver in Malaysia hit a herd of cows standing in the middle of the road while travelling on a pitch black highway on Apr. 20.

Footage of the incident was uploaded online by Facebook user Bernard Pang.

Sped up before hitting cows

The video, taken at 1:30am, showed the driver cruising on a highway with no street lights.

The driver sped up from 133km/h to 139km/h and quickly overtook a car on the left.

Movement could be heard in the car when the cows were suddenly visible, but by then it was too late for the man to avoid hitting them.

The car made impact with multiple cows.

The man could be heard shouting in shock and exclaiming "Allahu Akbar!".

The video ended shortly after the car came to a stop.

Slow down and use high beam

Commenters weighed in on the footage.

Multiple users said that the driver should have slowed down.

Although he had his headlights on, he could also have used his high beam headlights to check the road for obstacles further ahead.

Top images by Bernard Pang/Facebook.