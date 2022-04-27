Woman finds apology note from driver who almost caused accident in Tampines carpark

There are loads of instances where motorists almost collide with each other.

What might be less of an everyday experience, however, is receiving an apology from the motorist at fault.

Such was the case for a driver named Syirah, who shared her experience with Mothership.

The close call took place at a multi-storey carpark in Tampines at about 8am on Apr. 25, 2022.

Syirah told Mothership that she was driving at about 10 km/h while making her way out of the carpark, when a dark blue Kia Cerato sped down a ramp into her lane.

She managed to stop her vehicle right on time, preventing a collision. Syirah then let the Kia driver pass first. He gestured an apology to Syirah from his seat and she waved back at him in acknowledgement.

Jolted by the near miss, Syirah nonetheless went about her day and proceeded to send her daughter to school. She came back home afterwards and parked her car at the same carpark.

A pleasant surprise

In the afternoon, she headed out again to run some errands and found a note left under her windscreen wiper.

The note read:

"Hi! I am the driver of the dark blue Kia Cerato (S******), I'd like to apologise for earlier this morning (25/04). I was rushing off to my destination and didn't check the carpark's mirror properly before going down the ramp and as a result I almost hit you. I'll be more careful the next time and hope you won't take this to heart. My deepest apologies once again."

Courtesy is still alive

"I was quite surprised to see the note because firstly, we didn't hit each other — so he could've gone about his day normally. Secondly, he actually remembered my car and took the effort to write that note which kind of made my day," recalled Syirah.

The experience reaffirmed Syirah's belief that there are people out there who will go out of their way to make a fellow motorist feel assured.

Top photo courtesy of Syirah.