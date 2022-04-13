Downtown East Ramadan fair shut down by SFA after running for 4 days without permit

An illegal fair at Downtown East called Fiesta Ramadan 2022 has been suspended after it ran for four days but had done so without a valid permit, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on April 12.

The event had been illegally operating at 1 Pasir Ris Close [email protected] East since April 9.

Eight food stalls were found to be in business during an inspection on April 11.

The company also ignored a warning given that day to stop the fair.

Event Business Management, the operator, did not have its application approved to run the fair from April 9 to 24 as it had not met the requirements, said SFA.

They did not provide the cleaning schedule and list of food vendors, nor did they submit information on whether the food handlers had undergone the required food hygiene training to be certified to handle food items.

Temporary fair operators who do not comply with regulations can be fined up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000, up to three months' jail, or both.

SFA added that permits are a must to ensure that fair operators have complied with measures to ensure food safety.

Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the fair commencement date.

Food and beverage stalls at temporary fairs are also required to be licensed by SFA, with food handlers having passed the mandatory Food Safety Course Level 1.

All media via SFA

