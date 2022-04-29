Back

Domestic worker, 49, arrested for suspected murder of man, 73, in Bishan HDB flat

Zhangxin Zheng | April 29, 2022, 03:46 PM

A 49-year-old domestic worker has been arrested by the police for her suspected involvement in the murder of a 73-year-old man, CNA and The Straits Times reported.

The man was found lying motionless in a residential unit at Bishan Street 23.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The police were alerted to the case at 8:50am on April 28.

The domestic worker worked in the man's household.

She will be charged in court with murder on April 30.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Google Maps

