Domestic worker, 49, arrested for suspected murder of man, 73, in Bishan HDB flat

A 49-year-old domestic worker has been arrested by the police for her suspected involvement in the murder of a 73-year-old man, CNA and The Straits Times reported.

The man was found lying motionless in a residential unit at Bishan Street 23.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The police were alerted to the case at 8:50am on April 28.

The domestic worker worked in the man's household.

She will be charged in court with murder on April 30.

Police investigations are ongoing.

