US beachgoers try to ride stranded dolphin, it dies before rescuers arrive

A dolphin was recently stranded alive on Quintana Beach, Texas.

The sight, however, led beachgoers to try and ride it.

According to a Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network Facebook post, the crowd attempted to ride the dolphin and push it back into the sea.

The dolphin was "further harassed" by beachgoers after it was stranded. The rescue officials also warned against increasing the animal's stress levels.

"She ultimately stranded and was further harassed by a crowd of people on the beach where she later died before rescuers could arrive on scene."

The group urged beachgoers not to push stranded dolphins or whales back into the sea, nor interact with them or crowd around them.

The county park called the incident a tragedy.

Image from TMMSN