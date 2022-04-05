Dog refuses to leave Ukrainian owner reportedly killed by Russian troops

A dog was photographed resting on the streets of Ukraine beside the dead body of a man believed to be its owner, who was killed by Russian troops.

The image was thought to have been taken in Bucha, a city on the outskirts of capital Kyiv.

The dog didn't leave the owner, who was shot by the 🇷🇺 occupiers, near Kyiv.

Source: UAnimals pic.twitter.com/JLY8L6DFNz — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) April 4, 2022

It was shared by the Ukrainian animal rights organisation, UAnimals.

A man, possibly the dog’s owner, laid on the pavement alongside a toppled bicycle.

The image has been widely circulated online.

One person wrote on social media where the photo was shared: "Dog is not leaving his master, killed by Russians in Bucha. #StandWithUkraine."

UK media reported that it was not clear if the dead man was the dog's owner.

Another photo showed the dog stood up as the dead man's body was salvaged by rescuers.

Another photo taken from the ground showed another angle of the scene.

Bucha the site of much violence

Reports of murders, rape and mutilation of Ukrainian civilians have emerged from Ukraine, six weeks after Russia invaded it.

Dead bodies of civilians have been found lying in the streets or dumped into mass graves.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said he found it "very difficult to talk" during a visit to Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on Monday, April 4.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha today. His face says it all. pic.twitter.com/IWOmIdnnVT — Kateryna_Kruk (@Kateryna_Kruk) April 4, 2022

The widespread devastation in Bucha was uncovered after occupying Russian forces fled the area.

More than 300 residents were reportedly killed, according to local mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk.

"These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide," the president said on Monday, wearing body armour and surrounded by troops.

"It's very difficult to talk when you see what they've done here."

Follow and listen to our podcast here