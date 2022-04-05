Back

Dog refuses to leave Ukrainian owner reportedly killed by Russian troops

The scene was reportedly from the streets of Bucha where civilians have been killed.

Belmont Lay | April 05, 2022, 05:23 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A dog was photographed resting on the streets of Ukraine beside the dead body of a man believed to be its owner, who was killed by Russian troops.

The image was thought to have been taken in Bucha, a city on the outskirts of capital Kyiv.

It was shared by the Ukrainian animal rights organisation, UAnimals.

A man, possibly the dog’s owner, laid on the pavement alongside a toppled bicycle.

The image has been widely circulated online.

One person wrote on social media where the photo was shared: "Dog is not leaving his master, killed by Russians in Bucha. #StandWithUkraine."

UK media reported that it was not clear if the dead man was the dog's owner.

Another photo showed the dog stood up as the dead man's body was salvaged by rescuers.

Another photo taken from the ground showed another angle of the scene.

via Getty

Bucha the site of much violence

Reports of murders, rape and mutilation of Ukrainian civilians have emerged from Ukraine, six weeks after Russia invaded it.

Dead bodies of civilians have been found lying in the streets or dumped into mass graves.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said he found it "very difficult to talk" during a visit to Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on Monday, April 4.

The widespread devastation in Bucha was uncovered after occupying Russian forces fled the area.

More than 300 residents were reportedly killed, according to local mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk.

"These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide," the president said on Monday, wearing body armour and surrounded by troops.

"It's very difficult to talk when you see what they've done here."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'porean Max Zeng shows off geography prowess to help team win finals of BBC quiz show

Congrats to Zeng and the Imperial College team.

April 05, 2022, 05:03 PM

10 grown ass people look as if they fighting at Katong Square, police investigating

A lot of things to break down in this video.

April 05, 2022, 04:05 PM

'It's now or never': IPCC scientists urge major energy transition to avoid climate disaster

There's hope but we do not have much time left.

April 05, 2022, 03:40 PM

Big Bang's comeback single hits 11 million views on YouTube in 15 hours

Return of the king.

April 05, 2022, 03:31 PM

Nurse admits to beating domestic worker repeatedly, occasionally in front of 4-year-old son

The nurse had also cut the domestic worker's salary for what she deemed as "mistakes".

April 05, 2022, 03:07 PM

S’pore to introduce Public Defender’s Office to enhance access to justice for vulnerable individuals

The government will need to be careful about cases of possible abuse, Shanmugam said.

April 05, 2022, 02:31 PM

Hong Kong actor Wong He suffers nosebleed after taking PCR test in Taiwan

He called for the healthcare worker to step forward and offer him an explanation.

April 05, 2022, 01:51 PM

NUH's clinical care processes 'appropriate' but communication can be improved: Janil Puthucheary on case of woman who lost baby

NUH has reviewed their processes and since implemented these improvements.

April 05, 2022, 01:46 PM

Tesla goes more than 800km from Woodlands Checkpoint to Langkawi, M'sia with some autopilot

Road trip for the win.

April 05, 2022, 12:43 PM

4 young men charged after allegedly using Chivas bottle to randomly hit stranger's head at Clarke Quay

The male victim did not know the assailants who attacked him from behind.

April 05, 2022, 12:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.