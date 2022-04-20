Back

After going through divorce, paralysis, & losing a child, Chinese woman, 34, finally finds true love with her best friend's son

Heartwarming story.

Andrew Koay | April 20, 2022, 04:26 PM

In a story full of twists and turns, a woman in China appears to have finally gotten her happy ending after losing her child, going through a divorce, and becoming paralysed from the waist down.

According to SCMP, now that Yin Houping has found her true love, 34-year-old has her best friend come mother-in-law to thank.

Yin's series of unfortunate events started 10 years ago, after she'd gotten married and had a child.

A post on China-based online media Sohu wrote that the Hubei province resident had lost her three-year-old son suddenly in a drowning accident.

Yin told SCMP she and her husband subsequently had a second child — a girl — in 2015.

However, an accident involving a falling tree branch in 2016 left her paralysed from the waist down.

While she recovered from the accident, Yin stayed with her mother away from her husband and daughter.

It was during this time that her husband asked Yin for a divorce, in what must have been a devastating climax to years of adversity.

A friend who had been through Yin's ups and downs

It was then that Yin's best friend, a 51-year-old woman named Huang Junping, introduced the former to her son.

Huang and Yin, first met each other while Yin was still grieving the death of her first child.

Huang also helped to look after Yin's second child when she was born.

Sohu described Huang as a friend who had been through the ups and downs of Yin's life.

After Yin's divorce, Huang suggested that her friend and her son, Zhao Yingfeng, now 30, should date.

According to SCMP, she believed that the two would be compatible because of Yin’s outgoing personality and her son’s introversion.

"I am willing to take care of you until we are both old"

At first, Yin thought that Zhao would be scared off by her condition.

"I’m incontinent, I could stain my sheets and pants at any time, and I might not be able to have children in the future. Are you okay with that?" she asked him.

"If the sheets and pants get dirty, I’ll change and wash them for you. We don't have to have children either, we just live happily together." Zhao replied, according to Sohu.

At this time, Zhao was attracted to Yin's lively personality and optimism. Although Yin has developed feelings for Zhao, she remained hesitant.

Image of Yin and Zhao Image from NetEase

It wasn't until she had another accident did Yin accept Zhao wholeheartedly.

After falling from her wheelchair and breaking a bone, she recalled how Zhao had taken care of her while she recovered.

"It was then that I really accepted him as my future husband in my heart,” Yin said.

The couple then got married in October 2021, with SCMP reporting that they are expecting their first child in two months.

"He once told me: ‘If there are only two of us in this life, I am willing to take care of you until we are both old, and I am a few years younger than you, so I can still carry you then’,” Yin recalled.

Photo via Sohu.

Top image from NetEase

