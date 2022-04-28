Over 6,000 dengue cases in S'pore in first 4 months of 2022, exceeds last year's total

There are over 6,000 reported dengue cases in Singapore as of Apr. 28, 2022, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

This is more than the total number of cases reported in 2021, the Ministry of Health (MOH) stated.

Dengue data and statistics thus far

The number of cases reported this week— starting Apr. 24 and as of Apr. 27, 3pm— is currently at 418.

The previous week saw a total of 941 cases, highest number in a week since the week of Aug. 30 to Sep. 5 in 2020, when 937 cases were reported.

As of Apr. 27, there are 193 active dengue clusters, 43 of which being put on red colour alert (clusters with 10 or more cases).

These are the clusters with more than 100 cases:

Expecting a surge in cases in the coming months

On Apr. 24, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in a Facebook post that the number of dengue cases is expected to rise in the coming months as Singapore moves into "the warmer months of June to October".

Fu reminded Singapore residents to "take urgent collective action" by doing their part to ensure good housekeeping to preventing mosquito breeding.

This includes breaking up hardened soil, lifting and emptying flowerpot plates, overturning pails and wiping their rims, as well as changing the water in vases.

Fu also reminded residents to keep their roof gutters clear, and to place BTI insecticides in them.

