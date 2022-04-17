DBS launches new grant to help SMEs reduce waste & take up clean energy solutions

DBS Foundation launched a new grant programme to support small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) in becoming more sustainable businesses.

New grant for SMEs to become more sustainable

The grant is aimed at SMEs with innovative sustainability solutions to reduce waste, take up clean energy solutions or become more energy efficient.

Proposals to develop sustainable supply chains are also accepted. Ideas can range from improving traceability of supply chains to developing new sustainable materials for products or packaging.

Awardees of the DBS Foundation SME Grant Programme can receive grants up to S$100,000.

DBS will also provide structured mentorship and advisory support, as well as help promising grant awardees scale their businesses.

According to DBS, their engagement with SME owners revealed that they are keen to adopt more sustainable business models, but are often preoccupied with operational matters and may lack the bandwidth or resources to do so.

"With the new DBS Foundation SME grant programme, we hope to encourage and enable more SMEs to take a step forward in their sustainability journey,” said Karen Ngui, Group Head of Strategic Marketing and Communications at DBS and Board Member of DBS Foundation.

SMEs registered in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, and Indonesia are welcomed to apply.

Grants for social enterprises

Applications for DBS Foundation's flagship Social Enterprise Grant Programme are also open during the same period.

Through this programme, DBS Foundation is looking to support social enterprises in the region that want to make social and/or environmental impact.

The grant programme also features a “Zero Food Waste” category for social enterprises whose solutions help tackle the global problem of food waste.

The programme, which is in its eighth year, offers up to S$250,000 in grants for awardees.

Applications for both grant programmes will open from April 15 to May 31 and successful grant awardees will be announced towards the end of the year.

Past SE Grant Programme awardees

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via DBS Facebook.