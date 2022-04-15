Back

Daiso launching minimalist lifestyle brand Standard Products in end-May at Jurong Point

Singapore is the only country outside Japan to have this new brand.

Mandy How | April 15, 2022, 07:42 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Daiso is launching a new brand and a flagship store in Singapore later this May.

Named Standard Products, the brand's aesthetics and items will probably remind you of Muji, another Japanese brand with quite the following among Singaporeans.

As it is, a Daiso spokesperson told Mothership that Standard Products is "minimalist" and styled for simplicity.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Standard Products (@standardproducts_official)

Standard Products' website states that it sells everyday items, which ranges from stationery to tableware.

Things look pretty affordable too, as items mostly range from 300 yen (S$3.20) to 770 yen (S$8.30), but can go up to 1,000 yen (S$10.70).

Photo via Standard Products

Photo via Standard Products

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Standard Products (@standardproducts_official)

Singapore is the second country, after Japan, to launch the brand, the spokesperson added.

However, the catalogue might not be as extensive, as Standard Products will be housed in a new concept store with Daiso and Threeppy under the same roof.

Threeppy is a slightly more expensive version of Daiso.

The concept store, also a flagship store, will be located at Jurong Point.

With three brands in the same space, shoppers can expect it to feel like a departmental store, the spokesperson said.

Rebranding Daiso

Apart from the new brand, existing brands like Daiso and Threeppy will also be rebranded.

The former will sell an even wider range of items, while the latter is shifting its focus to female customers by offering "feminine-style items" such as accessories and pastel homeware.

Top photo via Standard Product

Popular Le Matin Patisserie opens 2 cafes at Robinson Rd & Paragon

Their Robinson Road outlet was sold out on its opening day.

April 15, 2022, 07:14 PM

Ong Ye Kung contracts dengue fever

His repeated ART testing all turned up negative.

April 15, 2022, 05:57 PM

Russia loses 'most prestigious' warship involved in invasion of Ukraine

There are conflicting reports on what caused the Moskva to sink.

April 15, 2022, 04:55 PM

4 men, aged 22 to 25, arrested after messy brawl at Golden Mile Complex

The incident took place in the early hours of Apr. 14.

April 15, 2022, 03:13 PM

S'porean influencer Tammy Tay launching 888 NFTs for S$417 each, will not follow simp trend

In less than half a year of learning about NFTs, Tay has already established her own community within the space.

April 15, 2022, 03:05 PM

Woman explains what happened after she appears in TikTok videos over Vicks cream at Marine Parade FairPrice

The woman was alerted to the man's actions at the aisle when the sound of a bottle cap dropping was heard.

April 15, 2022, 02:25 PM

Kinokuniya closing down JEM outlet due to rental issues, last day on May 9, 2022

Sad times.

April 15, 2022, 01:10 PM

Over S$100,000 raised for the 20-year-old rider in ICU after Gambas Ave accident

Muhammad Alif Rykell Shah has so far undergone three major surgeries and, if his condition remains stable, will be undergoing another 'high-risk' operation soon.

April 15, 2022, 12:50 PM

M'sia police investigating S'porean driver's claims of KL patrol police asking for bribe

A video of the alleged incident has gone viral on social media.

April 15, 2022, 12:16 PM

Why you may still need an air purifier in S’pore even if there’s no haze

If it helps to improve your quality of life, why not?

April 15, 2022, 11:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.