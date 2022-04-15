Daiso launching minimalist lifestyle brand Standard Products in end-May at Jurong Point

Daiso is launching a new brand and a flagship store in Singapore later this May.

Named Standard Products, the brand's aesthetics and items will probably remind you of Muji, another Japanese brand with quite the following among Singaporeans.

As it is, a Daiso spokesperson told Mothership that Standard Products is "minimalist" and styled for simplicity.

Standard Products' website states that it sells everyday items, which ranges from stationery to tableware.

Things look pretty affordable too, as items mostly range from 300 yen (S$3.20) to 770 yen (S$8.30), but can go up to 1,000 yen (S$10.70).

Singapore is the second country, after Japan, to launch the brand, the spokesperson added.

However, the catalogue might not be as extensive, as Standard Products will be housed in a new concept store with Daiso and Threeppy under the same roof.

Threeppy is a slightly more expensive version of Daiso.

The concept store, also a flagship store, will be located at Jurong Point.

With three brands in the same space, shoppers can expect it to feel like a departmental store, the spokesperson said.

Rebranding Daiso

Apart from the new brand, existing brands like Daiso and Threeppy will also be rebranded.

The former will sell an even wider range of items, while the latter is shifting its focus to female customers by offering "feminine-style items" such as accessories and pastel homeware.

