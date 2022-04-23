M'sia customer adds long list of demands to chicken rice order, even asks for 'rooster eggs'

A Malaysian chicken rice store received an online order with a list of unusual requests.

A Facebook user, Anthony Teh, shared a photo of the order on Apr. 19. The post has gotten close to 4,000 shares so far.

\

Teh did not mention which shop received this rather lengthy order.

Demands

In the food order received, the customer requested two potions of the shop's "Roaster Drumstick Chicken Rice" and two portions of their "Marinated Egg".

With the chicken rice order, there was a total of 10 requests from the customer.

Debone the drumstick, my teeth will hurt if I bite the bone. The chilli is delicious, I want nine extra packs. Thank you. Extra spring onions. They need to be fresh or I'll feel sick. Separate the sauce from the rice, or the rice will be soggy. Don't package the rice with paper. It'll taste bad I hope you can give me some Assam soup, you gave it to me before. I want three packets, thank you Can you give me some chicken feet to try? Remember to give me spoons. Please prepare my order within five minutes, because we are very hungry. Thank you for your cooperation.

The customer even requested eggs laid by a rooster, adding that they heard it tasted better.

After looking at the order Teh wrote in the caption: "If I were the boss, I would definitely cancel this order."

Comments

Many commenters are amused by the requests, especially the one for "rooster eggs".

Some were perplexed and said: "Rooster laying eggs?"

Others urged the shop owner to reject the order.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Photo by Sahand Babali on Unsplash