4,563 new Covid-19 cases & 2 deaths in S’pore on Apr. 2

There were 4,472 locally transmitted cases reported on Apr. 2.

Low Jia Ying | April 02, 2022, 10:37 PM

Singapore reported 4,563 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Saturday (Apr. 2).

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 4,472

Imported cases: 91

Deaths: 2

The country has recorded 1,106,001 Covid-19 cases and 1,272 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 3,856 (3,777 local cases + 79 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.65 (higher than 0.64 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 512

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 64

In ICU: 22

