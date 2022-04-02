4,563 new Covid-19 cases & 2 deaths in S’pore on Apr. 2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 4,563 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Saturday (Apr. 2).
Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 4,472
Imported cases: 91
Deaths: 2
The country has recorded 1,106,001 Covid-19 cases and 1,272 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 3,856 (3,777 local cases + 79 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.65 (higher than 0.64 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 512
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 64
In ICU: 22
