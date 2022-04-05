German man, 60, takes 90 Covid-19 vaccine shots to sell vaccinated statuses to others

A 60-year-old German man has been accused of taking some 90 Covid-19 vaccine shots in total in order to sell forged vaccination cards to people who did not want to get vaccinated, Associated Press reported.

The man hails from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg.

His name was not released due to strict privacy rules in Europe.

However, the nature of his alleged transgressions have been made known.

Got caught after showing up twice in a row

He was said to have taken multiple shots at vaccination centres in the eastern state of Saxony for months.

He was eventually caught in April 2022 at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a Covid-19 shot for the second day in a row.

Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.

His forged vaccination cards had real vaccine batch numbers.

Health impact unclear

It was not immediately clear what impact the approximately 90 shots of Covid-19 vaccines, which were from different brands, have on the man's health.

German news agency dpa reported on Sunday, April 3 that the man was not detained but under investigation for unauthorised issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery.

It was not reported how much he was paid to take the shots on behalf of others.

Background on situation in Germany

Many Covid-19 deniers refuse to get vaccinated in Germany.

However, they want to have the coveted Covid-19 passports to give them access to public venues such as restaurants, theaters, swimming pools, and workplaces.

Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks

The most recent surge of infections in Germany triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant may have peaked though.

On April 3, the country's disease control agency reported 74,053 new Covid-19 infections in one day, while less than a week ago it reported 111,224 daily infections.

Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 Covid-19 deaths.

Top photo via Unsplash

Follow and listen to our podcast here