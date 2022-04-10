Back

Woman in S'pore suffers multiple injuries after colliding with cyclist while exiting condo

She is seeking justice for what happened.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 10, 2022, 11:32 PM

Singaporean woman Sally Ng's account of being hit by a cyclist has gone viral on social media, including Zaobao, with Ng wanting "justice" for what she experienced.

Her account of the matter was detailed in a now-viral Facebook post by ROADS.sg, which included CCTV footage of the incident, along with a selfie of Ng in a neck cast.

What happened

The incident took place on Mar. 21, 2022.

Ng said she was exiting the side gate of her condominium when she was knocked down by a cyclist.

She claimed that the cyclist was riding at a fast speed and did not apply his brakes when he saw Ng.

When they collided, Ng was then thrown to the ground and blacked out for a few seconds, causing her to be in great pain and unable to move her body.

According to Ng, the cyclist called the ambulance immediately, but she said that he did not apologise.

Instead, Ng claimed that he was rude and arrogant, asserting that he did not hit Ng and blamed her for not giving way to him.

"I was in tremendous shock and my entire body was shivering badly. I was unable to move my neck and felt nausea while waiting for the ambulance to arrive."

"My entire body was in great pain and unable to provide a statement to the police," she said.

Badly injured

According to the post, Ng suffered a neck sprain, head injury, hip bruises and skin abrasions.

She was discharged on the same night and given 5 days of sick leave.

However, she claimed to have not fully recovered 3 weeks after the accident.

Ng said she is unable to lay down and sit for long periods of time due to the pain caused by the injuries.

Additionally, she experienced swelling in her upper left shoulder, which led to her visiting the polyclinic two days later on Mar. 23.

She claims to be traumatised by the incident, living in stress and fear of cyclists.

Ng also mentioned that the police had since contacted her on March. 24 to ask her to schedule an appointment to record her statement.

Ng added that the CCTV footage from the sheltered pavement was removed when she attempted to revisit the footage on Mar. 25, but she was able to get CCTV footage from the condominium.

Man assisting in investigations

The police confirmed with Zaobao that they received news about the incident at 6.16pm.

They said that a 44-year-old lady was sent to the hospital and noted that a 68-year-old man is currently assisting with the investigations.

According to the Land Transport Authority's rules and guidelines for safe riding on public paths, bicycle riders should "always give way to pedestrians", and "watch your speed and go slow around others".

