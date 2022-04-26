Back

ComfortDelGro apologises for using 'Z' for CDG Zig app logo that resembles Russia's 'Z' on war tanks

Singaporeans finding meaning in things.

Belmont Lay | April 26, 2022, 02:34 AM

Taxi operator ComfortDelGro Taxi has apologised for using and displaying the letter "Z" for its CDG Zig app logo.

This was after the company received feedback that the letter Z has been used as a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the taxi operator's marketing material has come at an inopportune time.

Apologised on Facebook

ComfortDelGro Taxi said in a Facebook post on April 25 it will "reassess the rollout" of its new mobility and lifestyle app with the "stylised Z", which is essentially a white “Z” against a blue background.

The new logo was launched barely a week ago on April 20.

The firm said: "We would like to apologise if we have offended anyone. It was certainly not our intent."

It added: "We would like to categorically state that we are not in favour of the use of force and acts of aggression against another Sovereign State. The letter Z has never ever been used as war propaganda before - certainly not when we launched Zig last year."

"But we acknowledge that timing of the app relaunch comes on the heels of the ongoing war and may have come across as insensitive."

Letter "Z" on Russian military vehicles

Military vehicles used by Russian forces to invade Ukraine since February are marked with the letter "Z".

In Russia, those supporting the war effort have proudly displayed the "Z" on vehicles, as well as on placards.

Top photo via ComfortDelGro & Warthog Defense YouTube

