Back

3-hour queue to go from JB to S'pore on Sunday night

People mountain people sea.

Belmont Lay | April 11, 2022, 11:28 AM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Do you love JB? Do you love it enough to brave a three-hour snaking queue that runs all the way from the second floor to the ground floor of the customs area to make it back across the Causeway on a weekend night?

By Daniel Wong

By Daniel Wong

If you do, but still want to mentally prepare yourself as you want to head over, read on.

Sunday night queue

The scenes above and the following ones were shot on Sunday night, April 10, by a Singaporean who took a day trip to Johor Bahru.

He said he arrived at the Johor Bahru Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex at 6pm, but ended up queuing for the next 3.5 hours.

He eventually cleared customs at 9:30pm.

Singaporeans and Malaysians in queue

The Singaporean man said those in the queue were a mix of Singaporeans and Malaysians, who were likely headed across the Causeway to start work on Monday.

The reopening of borders on April 1 has brought the land borders roaring back to life as such queues were a familiar sight pre-pandemic.

The Singaporean said the long queue did not dampen spirits: "But everyone is happy and good spirited."

By Daniel Wong

By Daniel Wong

By Daniel Wong

By Daniel Wong

By Daniel Wong

By Daniel Wong

Land borders crowded

Similar scenes were witnessed on Friday night in Singapore at the Woodlands Checkpoint on the second weekend after the reopening as people here went over to Malaysia.

It took about 1.5 hours to get across.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

'I Not Stupid' actor Joshua Ang almost loses life in motorcycle accident due to 'reckless' driver

He will have to undergo surgery and physiotherapy.

April 11, 2022, 02:58 PM

BMW hits Audi in Loyang, Audi driver exits, door gets hit by van within seconds

When it rains its pours.

April 11, 2022, 02:01 PM

F1 S'pore Grand Prix tickets on sale from Apr. 13, 2022

Tickets from S$38.

April 11, 2022, 01:58 PM

Jacinda Arden to visit S'pore in April, will meet with PM Lee & 'make a call' on President Halimah

Trade mission.

April 11, 2022, 12:45 PM

M'sian tried to smuggle 2 live snakes, 3.8m & 4.8m long, into S'pore

It is an offence to import certain species of animals without a permit.

April 11, 2022, 12:24 PM

Beer made of NEWater, NEWBrew, on sale for S$4.50 a can from Apr. 12

Available in packs of three.

April 11, 2022, 12:13 PM

Defining Ukraine war as democracies vs autocracies puts China in 'wrong camp' & 'makes things more difficult': PM Lee

PM Lee suggested that the conflict could've been defined as one about sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

April 11, 2022, 12:09 PM

French citizens in S'pore queue all the way to Botanic Gardens MRT to vote in presidential election

Very organised.

April 11, 2022, 12:06 PM

ION Orchard takeaway kiosk does mala chicken & truffle mushroom dumplings from S$5.90

A quick snack.

April 11, 2022, 12:03 PM

Motorised wheelchair food delivery does 50kmh along Sengkang West Way

As fast as public bus, if not faster.

April 11, 2022, 03:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.