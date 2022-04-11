3-hour queue to go from JB to S'pore on Sunday night

Do you love JB? Do you love it enough to brave a three-hour snaking queue that runs all the way from the second floor to the ground floor of the customs area to make it back across the Causeway on a weekend night?

If you do, but still want to mentally prepare yourself as you want to head over, read on.

Sunday night queue

The scenes above and the following ones were shot on Sunday night, April 10, by a Singaporean who took a day trip to Johor Bahru.

He said he arrived at the Johor Bahru Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex at 6pm, but ended up queuing for the next 3.5 hours.

He eventually cleared customs at 9:30pm.

Singaporeans and Malaysians in queue

The Singaporean man said those in the queue were a mix of Singaporeans and Malaysians, who were likely headed across the Causeway to start work on Monday.

The reopening of borders on April 1 has brought the land borders roaring back to life as such queues were a familiar sight pre-pandemic.

The Singaporean said the long queue did not dampen spirits: "But everyone is happy and good spirited."

Land borders crowded

Similar scenes were witnessed on Friday night in Singapore at the Woodlands Checkpoint on the second weekend after the reopening as people here went over to Malaysia.

It took about 1.5 hours to get across.

