COE premiums for open category hit S$99,999, highest in 28 years

The certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for the open category of vehicles hit S$99,999 after it went up 1 per cent in the latest bidding exercise on April 6, 2022, marking the highest level it has appreciated since December 1994.

That year, vehicle premiums in the Category Four classification touched S$110,500.

The emotional S$100,000 zone makes the COE the talk of the town again.

Across the board, premiums rose in the latest bidding exercise except for large cars, down for the first time since Jan. 19, 2022.

Premiums for small cars (up to 1,600cc & 97kW): Up 2.01 per cent to S$72,996.

Large cars (above 1,600cc or 97kW): Down S$500 from S$98,889 to S$98,389.

Goods vehicles and buses: Up 6.6 per cent to S$54,901.

Motorcycles: Up S$2 from S$10,501 to S$10,503.

