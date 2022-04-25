Back

CNB arrests 4 people aged 61-67 at Serangoon Road, seizes 735g of heroin & 254g of meth worth S$90,000

The total amount of drugs seized is enough to feed nearly 500 abusers.

Matthias Ang | April 25, 2022, 11:37 AM

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested three men and a woman, aged between 61 and 67, and seized 735g of heroin and 254g of "Ice" (methamphetamine) on Apr. 22.

All four people were arrested in the vicinity of Serangoon Road, CNB said in a news release.

How were they arrested?

The first suspect, a 61-year-old man, was arrested in the afternoon.

About 245g of "Ice" was recovered from him, along with cash amounting to close to S$3,400.

A follow-up operation was then conducted, with two more men, aged 65 and 67, and a 65-year-old woman arrested in the same vicinity.

Around 521g of heroin, 3g of "Ice" and cash amounting to more than S$1,500 were recovered from the 67-year-old man, while cash amounting to over S$12,000 was recovered from the 65-year-old man.

The 65-year-old man and woman were also escorted to their hideout in a private residential estate in the vicinity, where an additional 214g of heroin, 6g of "Ice" and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the residential unit.

Total amount of drugs seized is enough to feed nearly 500 abusers

CNB added that the seizure of 735g of heroin can feed the addiction of about 350 abusers for a week, while the seizure of 254g of "Ice" can feed the addiction of about 150 abusers.

The drugs were found kept in food packaging.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, if a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) or 250g of methamphetamine, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

