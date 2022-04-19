Healthy crowds at Clementi pasar malam despite no food stalls

Pasar malams (night markets) have been popping up in the heartlands, including one at Clementi Central.

The Clementi Central pasar malam has been running since Apr. 13, and will end on May 3, 2022.

It is located between blocks 449 and 448 at Clementi Ave 3.

When Mothership visited the night market on the evening of Apr. 13, it boasted a healthy throng of visitors looking through the items on sale and playing carnival games.

No pasar malam food here

However, don't expect to find night market grub like Ramly burgers or muah chee (peanut-coated glutinous rice "mochi") at this pasar malam.

One of the vendors told Mothership that the night market does not have any food vendors as they do not want to affect the business at the nearby hawker centre.

For those who don't know, the pasar malam is in close proximity with the Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre.

Nonetheless, the night market has a wide variety of classic offerings including kitchen utensils, phone casings, apparel, toys, bags, plants and fruits.

Carnival games a hit

The most popular stall had to be the one with carnival games.

The booth attracted queues from people of all ages.

Despite its popularity, we noticed that the vendors took safe management measures seriously, getting every customer to sanitise their hands before playing the games.

Related story

Top image from Teng Teng Hor.