People are smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes in biscuit stick snack boxes: ICA

Stick.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 07, 2022, 12:26 PM

In a very ironic twist, people are trying to pass off cigarettes as chocolate biscuit sticks.

The irony was not lost on The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

ICA posted about it on its Facebook page.

"Remember when we used to eat these snacks and pretend they were cigarettes?"

Here are the snacks in question.

Image from ICA

Here are the not snacky things inside.

ICA said in its Facebook post:

"ICA officers at Changi Airfreight Centre discovered that some people play the game in reverse — concealing duty-unpaid cigarettes in snack boxes, hoping to avoid detection."

Oh no.

Image from ICA

